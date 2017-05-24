New iPhone 8 schematic features the iPhone design we want

We’re used to seeing plenty of new iPhone leaks at this time of year, and the same goes for the iPhone 8. The device that will mark Apple’s tenth iPhone anniversary is supposed to be something entirely new in terms of design and features, and some reports claim Apple will have to delay the phone’s launch due to the sophistication of some of its components. Conflicting reports say that some suppliers are on track with their components that will be found in the next iPhone, and Apple is already preparing to start mass production of its 2017 iPhones. That would explain this new, highly detailed iPhone 8 schematic.

Posted online by Benjamin Geskin, the image below appears to match earlier drawings. The image proposes the same iPhone 8 design that we already expect. We’re looking at an all-screen display with no home button on the front, and a complex selfie camera arrangement that probably includes a 3D facial recognition camera. On the back, there’s a vertical dual-lens camera and no Touch ID fingerprint sensor — that means the sensor must be included in the display.

But we see some other details that were not present in previous schematics. For example, the power button appears to house two distinct buttons which could explain why it’s bigger than in previous models. But the schematic also suggests the volume down might also be made of two buttons, which looks like something Apple wouldn’t do. Size markings are also present, indicating something we already expect from the iPhone 8. The device will be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the iPhone 7.

That said, there’s nothing to prove this is indeed a genuine image, and Geskin doesn’t explain its original source.