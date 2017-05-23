This is what Apple’s newest iPad might look like

Apple’s WWDC 2017 is getting closer, which means we’re soon going to learn more details about iOS 11 and the next major macOS update. But that’s not the only exciting thing coming out of the event. Many reports claim new hardware will be unveiled during the keynote, including a brand new iPad Pro model that will join the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

And now we have more images that show its purported design.

We already saw a bunch of leaked images earlier this week that showed cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Since then, the same leaker (Benjamin Geskin) posted a bunch of additional renders on Twitter that showcase what could be the final design of the tablet.

From the looks of it, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will have the same design you expect from the iPad. However, this model will have reduced side bezels, and it looks like the top and bottom bezels might also be smaller than those on the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

Exclusive: 10.5‑inch iPad Pro (The model that case manufacturers received from the factory) 100% confirmed. Already in mass production. pic.twitter.com/5S9xNTLuZl — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 23, 2017

The home button is still in the picture, so don’t get excited about an iPad Pro without a home button. That’s going to be a signature feature of the iPhone 8, one that requires sophisticated technology, so it might be some time before we see Apple bring this design decision to the iPad line.

Geskin also shared images of a mockup for case makers, which you can see below:

10.5‑inch iPad Pro (Case manufacturers mockup) pic.twitter.com/i7qSWos4bf — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 23, 2017

Finally, Geskin updated his 3D renders based on the leaks, which we’ve also included here:

10.5-inch iPad Pro | Updated Render pic.twitter.com/5j4T614nO9 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 23, 2017

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is already in production, a report from China claims. Should Apple launch it at WWDC in June, it’s likely that it’ll hit stores soon within the following weeks.