The OnePlus 5 will be all about the camera

The OnePlus 5 will have a dual lens rear camera, most reports claim, which seems to indicate the young Chinese smartphone maker is looking to offer its fans a significant camera upgrade this year. The company on Thursday announced that it’s indeed working on improving the photography performance of its phones starting with the OnePlus 5, without actually disclosing any specs for the unannounced phone.

The company wrote on its forum that it has partnered with DxO, the company behind the DxOMark photography benchmark, to improve its phones.

“We’re happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5,” OnePlus said. “DxO is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They’ve got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones.”

“Working alongside DxO, we’re confident the OnePlus 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around,” OnePlus also said.

That’s right: OnePlus used the OnePlus 5 a couple of times in its announcement. That might be a sign that a launch is imminent. The company did recently confirm that it plans to launch the phone this summer.

Earlier this week, DxOMark updated its rankings with scores for the HTC U11 and the Galaxy S8, with the new HTC phone taking the top spot away from the Google Pixel. We’ll just have to wait and see how well the OnePlus 5 will score in those tests — and I can’t but wonder whether there will be any objectivity in them given that DxO will work on that camera experience.