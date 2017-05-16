One of Android’s best features might finally come to the iPhone

Google is about to bring its AI virtual assistant to the iPhone, a new report reveals, with an announcement to come as soon as this week’s I/O developers conference.

It shouldn’t really be a surprise to hear that Google wants its Assistant to run on as many devices as possible. Launched initially on the Google Pixel, Google Assistant was an exclusive feature for Google’s newest phones. But then in early March, Google brought the Assistant to a slew of Android devices, just as talk about Amazon’s Alexa coming on Android phones intensified.

According to Bloomberg, Google is now taking the Assistant to iOS, while its AI is also targeting coffee tables and kitchens.

The iPhone app will be available in the US App Store initially, as Google adds support for additional markets. The Assistant will not take voice commands on the iPhone, just as it does on Android handsets, and instead help with queries. The main difference, however, is that it won’t come preloaded on new iPhones. Instead, users should download it from the App Store if they want to use it — Microsoft’s Cortana assistant is also available from the App Store.

The report notes that Assistant for iPhone will come with support for other Google applications installed on the iPhone. So users could order the Assistant to see a video, and the YouTube app will open.

Elsewhere, Google’s AI will power the Photos app to allow users to create physical coffee table photo books.

Finally, Google is integrating the Assistant into GE home appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers, and dryers.