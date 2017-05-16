If you thought our last post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, just wait until you check out Tuesday’s collection. We’ve got nine great apps for you to enjoy today, but be sure to hurry before these sales are over.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Moogli

Normally $3.99.

• Moogli is designed for families, couples and flat shares and is perfectly suited for collaborating on shopping lists and all kinds of daily tasks. What users say:

– “I really enjoy using the app!”

– “Thank you so much for the fantastic app!!”

– “By the way – your app is great and has big potential.” • The name Moogli comes from a combination of “Common Moorhen” and “Sugar Glider” – two animals that are among the world’s cleverest to help each other in everyday life! – Create shopping lists and get quick suggestions for articles you’ve used before.

– Assign tasks or put them into a joint group called “Pool”.

– Be informed about the activity carried out by those you’re with.

– Define a reward in form of points and/or text label.

– Simply put up repetitive tasks, and get notifications of whoever’s turn it is.

– Set Objectives, they can be anything (object, gift, an adventure, etc). • Moogli synchronizes content fast and automatically across multiple devices. • Moogli has an easy to use activity feed and Push Notification support. • Moogli provides a world class opportunity to accumulate points/credits by performing tasks throughout the month. How about giving rewards related to the total? Anyway, it is not required to give points for doing tasks. • What else can Moogli do?

– You can set Objectives to collect points. Or make a contest and have fun towards the goal.

– You can easily postpone task that has a due date.

– You can set permission to members, so only you can give points or approve completed tasks.

– You can globally and individually change the properties of reminders about not completed tasks.

– You can easily categorize tasks by selecting “areas” such as kitchen and bathroom.

– You can choose among more than 60 symbols to get recognizable appearance on the tasks.

– You can use color to get even better visual control of tasks / chores.

– You can enable more details in lists, so you can quickly see whether they are repetitive or have a due date. • It is certainly not Ok if you feel that things are not working out as expected. Therefore, send an email to: mail@moogliapp.com • Future development plans:

– Image support.

– Wall / tablet to handling information and such. Also project management.

– Ability to create contests on tasks / chores.

– Lists / TAG to get a better opportunity to prioritize and get a better overview.

– Priority of tasks (visually).

Download Moogli

Mole Hammers

Normally $0.99.

Super simple fun for two! “Mole Hammers is easily recommendable for players of all ages thanks to its one button controls and addicting game elements.”, 4/5 – 148Apps.com

“A game that you understand in seconds”, Appgefahren.de

“Exciting 1 VS 1 challenges with friends”, iPhoneItalia.com

“Guaranteed you’ll have fun with this two player quick-response game”, @pimcoumans

“Another fantastic super simple game by this developer, perfect for a quick match against a friend!”, @LorenzoPilia Whack the mole before your opponent does, swing your hammer with perfect timing and build up the combo multiplier! FEATURES:

• TWO PLAYERS on a single screen!

• One button controls

• Random Moles, Big Moles and Rabbits

• Quick Match option

• Single player against the AI

• Game Center high scores and achievements

• No IAPs

Download Mole Hammers

Earth Lists

Normally $4.99.

Earth Lists is a simple and delightful way to keep all your lists and tasks. The app is simple to use while offering a compelling way to get things done.

You can use Earth Lists for: • To do Lists

• Shopping Lists

• Packing Lists

• Inventories

• Bucket Lists

• Wish Lists

• Needed Items

• Projects

• Checklists

• Goals

• Outlines and Points to cover

• Places to visit

• Your Favorite Things

• And Much More! We’ve designed Earth Lists to be powerful while remaining down-to-earth. Give it a try today!

Download Earth Lists

Tank of Tanks

Normally $0.99.

Four players, one iPad! Dominate your friends in chaotic one-minute deathmatches. “It’s everything a local multiplayer game should be: simple and fun.” — PocketGamer

“This multiplayer game played on a single iPad is simple, chaotic fun.” 4/5 — 148Apps Tank of Tanks is an easy-to-learn one-button arcade tank game for up to four players on a single iPad. Controls:

Push the button to move and shoot. Release to turn. Features:

• Massively local four player action!

• Simple one-button controls

• Frantic 60-second deathmatches

• Fun levels like Arena, Revolver and Box Pit

• Game Center leaderboard and achievements

• Customize your play, enable bouncy bullets and icy surface for even crazier combat

Download Tank of Tanks

Cloud App for iCloud Mobile

Normally $3.99.

Cloudapps:

Sync your clouds service files: Dropbox, Google drive.

Create and manager your playlist of videos, files.

Import file by more ways: internet, clouds downloads…

Download Cloud App for iCloud Mobile

Advanced Video Trimmer Pro

Normally $1.99.

* Over 1,00,000 daily users :) Have you ever shot a video on your phone that’s too long because of extra filler? Here’s how to trim videos on your device using the default video player, so you only share the good parts. Advanced Video Trimmer application is use for it. Play any major video format without conversion . Video Playback :-

•Directly play videos in the app

•Play almost any video format..

•Play videos attached in your email directly when opening the app… Supported video formats :

•mov, mp4, 3gp, avi, wmv, mpeg, mpeg1, mpeg2, mpeg4, rmvb, flv, f4v, mkv, dat, vob, mts, ogg, mpg, wma. File Manager :-

▪Manage your videos easily and delete files.

▪iTunes file sharing folder.

▪Video thumbnails.

▪Export video to Camera Roll.

▪Share videos on Facebook and also by Email.

▪Wifi File Sharing option to share all supported videos… Trimming :

▪Provide feature to trim videos

▪you can trim unlimited videos and store them in your device Sharing :

▪Share videos via Email with your friends

▪Easily share videos via WhatsApp

▪Also provide feature to upload videos and share. Very Good Application and Use Daily Basis with Best Price. Buy now and you will get free upgrades with many new features!!! MORE FEATURES COMING SOON! We are working hard on our next version, Thank you for your patience !!

Download Advanced Video Trimmer Pro

Circles

Normally $0.99.

The happiest moment I had last week was the moment when I figured out how to solve this puzzle. After hundreds of frustratingly aimless moves, the solution turned out to be so simple and elegant. Now I wish to share that feeling of the success with you. Looks pleasant for eyes, Sets a challenge for brains!

Fight the Entropy’s dice: Bring all colors in order again.

Rotate the Rings and Slide the Sectors. – 21 Levels with the increasing difficulty

– Compete for the Best time in each Level

– Find the Strategy to solve every puzzle

– Elegant Graphics and Calming Music Thank you for downloading the Game!

Download Circles

Fresh Cats

Normally $0.99.

Do you like cats?

If you like them, this is the perfect App for you.

Fresh cats features the best cat Stickers. There are much different Stickers, showing cats doing fun and sweet stuff.

Show your friends how creative you#re able to integrate cats in your chat.

You’ll love all of these Stickers.

For everybody who loves, hates, own or all of these things fell for cats

Download Fresh Cats

My Own Clock

Normally $0.99.

My Own Clock is a nice clock app, that allows you to design your own beautifull clocks. You can use any image from your Camera Roll as the background for your clock.

Design your digital clock, from 8 fonts, all colors and many textures.

Or use one from analog clocks. You can create and save a lot of nice clocks, rotate, zoom and move it OPTIONS: – Auto lock – on, off

– 12 or 24 Hours

– Date – on, off

– Many analog clocks

– 8 fonts for digital clocks

– 22 textures for digital clocks

– Any colors for digital clocks

– Digital clock – ordinary or raised

– All clocks are freely movable, zoomable, rotatable

– Up to 16 clocks digital and analog to save (total of up to 32)

– Lock on, off, (for move the clock)

– Adjust the brightness (pranks on the Display up and down if lock is closed)

Download My Own Clock