This $130 phone with 3-day battery life is all I want in life

My needs in life are simple: warm bed, hot coffee, a stable blogging platform, and oh, this $130 Android phone that has a 5,000mAh battery. I know the last one might sound a little oddly specific, but bear with me here, and I think you’ll agree that this particular cheap Android phone fills a very particular hole in your soul.

The Thor is the latest Android handset from Vernee, a cheap-and-cheerful Android manufacturer you’ve probably never heard of. In many ways, it’s an entirely nondescript device: mid-range MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, 5-inch HD display, and a 13MP camera is probably what you’d get if you walk in to a phone shop and ask for “one Android, please.”

But, as mentioned above, there’s one big standout feature here: a 5,000mAh battery that gets you a claimed three days of runtime. I’m not certain that will be true for everyone, but whichever way you cut it, that’s a big battery. The battery in the much bigger, much more explosive Galaxy Note 7, for example, was about 3,200mAh. A bigger battery in a phone with a much smaller screen should mean at least two days of runtime, even if you’re a Spotify-streaming, video-calling GPS-using fanatic.

The focus on battery life isn’t just on capacity, either. It has a quick-charge feature that gets you a day’s worth of juice from a 30 minute charge, and a dedicated low-power button that puts the phone into a power-saving mode. Oh, and Vernee promises that the batteyr has been fully tested to not explode.

All of that’s packed inside a metal-brushed form factor that doesn’t look much bigger or thicker than other Android phones out on the market, and it runs Android 7.0 right out of the box. For everyone on forums that’s spent the last five years grousing about “I don’t want a bigger phone, just one with two-day battery life:” now is the time to put up or shut up.