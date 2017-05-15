No one really seems to know when the Galaxy Note 7 will launch again

The Galaxy Note 7 is about to return to stores as the Galaxy Note 7R, multiple reports have claimed. The refurbished phablet might launch in the very near future, according to a recent story, for half its original price. The phone has just received Bluetooth certification, which seems to suggest a launch is imminent. However, a report from Korea says that more testing might be required before Samsung can start selling the handset again.

The regulatory filing for the Galaxy Note 7R is already up on the Bluetooth SIG website, revealing the phone bears model number SM-N935F. The Bluetooth certification body may have approved the Galaxy Note 7R, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the phone will be available for purchase soon. It’s not even clear what markets will get the phone.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung has not filed applications with the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and the National Radio Research Agency, the two local regulators that need to certify the handset before it can sell the Galaxy Note 7R in Korea.

Experts apparently believe that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, which The Herald calls Galaxy Note 7S, might need more thorough reviews which might delay the launch.

“If Samsung makes such a request, we plan to examine and verify the safety of the device by putting users’ safety as the top priority,” a National Radio Research Agency representative said.