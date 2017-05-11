Microsoft unveils next major Windows 10 update: Fall Creators Update

You know what follows after Microsoft’s Windows 10 Creators Update that was just released? The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Yes, it’s still about creators. And yes, it arrives this fall, as Microsoft seems committed to delivering two major Windows 10 updates each year.

Microsoft is still “laser focused” on improving your creativity, which is probably why we’re still focusing “Creators,” with the update.

The operating system should receive minor cosmetic updates, part of Microsoft’s new Fluent Design System, which will optimize Windows 10 for various use ranges on top of regular Windows modes, including virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality. Fluent Design is practically Microsoft’s equivalent for Google’s Material Design standards. Here’s a taste of the Fluent Design principles:

The new release will bring more of Microsoft’s Graph tool, which will let users easily switch between devices, assuming you’re running compatible apps on your various different devices, iPhone and Android included. Other interesting features include a Timeline feature for going back to previous activities and a virtual clipboard (the Cloud-powered clipboard) that works across platforms, including iOS and Android.

OneDrive is also getting better, letting users better control their cloud files downloads — that’s the OneDrive Files On-Demand feature. Users won’t have to download or sync entire folder if all they need are a few files.

One of the major features of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update targets creators, and it’s a video app called Story Remix. The app is a feature-laden video editor that will surely meet the needs of video creators, bringing over machine learning to make videos look even better. Microsoft spent plenty of time demoing the feature during the event, but here’s a video taste of what Story Remix gets you:

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update arrives this fall, although we don’t have a precise release date for it at this point. However, you’ll surely experience it a lot faster than that, once the first betas arrive via the Insider update.