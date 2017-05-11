This year is shaping up to be the most exciting time period for smartphones in about a decade. When Apple first released the iPhone in 2007, it was a total game-changer that dramatically altered the course of the industry. Now, in 2017, we’re seeing a major shift in design that makes content far more immersive than it has ever been before on smartphones.

Devices like the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 are expected to be something of a preview of Apple’s iPhone 8, which should push things even further in this direction. What’s more, the iPhone 8 is expected to toss features like 3D scanning and enhanced augmented reality into the mix. The bad news is that all that tech is expected to come at a cost… or is it?

At this point, we’ve lost count of all the independent reports that have claimed Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 launch will be delayed. The phone is expected to be the first widely-available flagship device to feature a fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the display itself. It would certainly be understandable if manufacturing complexities associated with this major advancement caused Apple to push back the phone’s release, which is exactly what we’ve heard.

While the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are said to be on track of the standard September release, Apple is eyeing October or maybe even November for the iPhone 8’s launch, according to recent reports. What’s more, iPhone 8 supply is expected to be hugely constrained at launch, again due to the increased complexity of the phone’s components. Apple can’t even figure out how to make enough AirPods to meet demand five months after launch… so things aren’t looking good for a completely redesigned iPhone.

While things still aren’t looking good as far as supply shortages go, a new rumor could bring some good news regarding the iPhone 8’s release timeframe. According to Twitter user @OnLeaks — who has a good track record despite his cringeworthy bio, in which he describes himself as a “Tech Leaks SupaStar” — Apple’s iPhone 8 is actually on track for a September launch.

Hirings and trainings for new iPhones production just started at Foxconn… 😏 #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/vbvqhOSUmX — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2017

In the tweet above, the leaker says that Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has begun to staff its facilities in preparation for Apple’s next-generation flagship iPhone. Then, in a subsequent tweet, he says that mass production of the iPhone 8 will begin in August ahead of a September launch.

According to my sources: DVT started last month. PVT will start between June and July. Final mass production in August for September launch. https://t.co/2M2YyMjyi8 — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2017

While this could certainly be good news, none of this is even close to being confirmed. But as we mentioned, @OnLeaks’ does have a good track record. If his unnamed sources are accurate though, it’s not all good news. Mass production one month ahead of launch for a phone with as much pent-up demand as the iPhone 8 would undoubtedly lead to severe shortages at launch.