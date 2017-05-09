If you thought yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free of the day was a good one, well, you were correct — and there are actually still a few freebies in there. We’ve got nine fresh iOS apps for you to check out on Tuesday though, and they’re all on sale right now for a limited time.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

CalcKey

Normally $0.99.

CalcKey is a calculator iMessage app for iPhone. CalcKey allows you to perform calculations right within iMessage, without even having to leave the app, so you finally work out exactly how much your friend owes you for dinner more quickly and easily. With fun bouncing animations, bright, bold colors and speed and simplicity, calculating sums has never been so fun!

Download CalcKey

Ruler

Normally $0.99.

This is simple virtual Ruler app 17 feet/5 meters long. How to use Ruler to measure length:

Put your finger on screen and slide phone with the other hand.

Pull arrow down to reel off. See video and little practice and you may get 1% accuracy.

Download Ruler

Clearskin

Normally $0.99.

Take better selfies! Clearskin has a simple design and only one single and powerful filter – designed to retouch and beautify your portrait photos with no cropping. Definition of the word – Clearskin:

“Clearskin is the ultimate goal of the teen suffering from acne.

However, this is virtually non-existent among the teenage community, as we all happen to get a pimple at the absolute worst time, like the day before school’s picture day.” – Urban Dictionary

Download Clearskin

Stickman Basketball 2017

Normally $1.99.

Experience pure basketball fun with fast paced gameplay, an astonishing atmosphere, stunning smooth animations, simple controls, insane action and tons of replay value. Choose your favourite team and rank up while playing various seasons, cups and events in spectacular arenas or simply dominate in street basketball. Decide whether you want full control over your players with manual running and shoot timing or use the automatic running mode where you have control over precise pass timing and watch your players performing spectacular unbelievable dunks . Choose from 115 different skilled teams and lead them to glory! No IAP purchase required, everything playable without having to pay or purchase anything! Stickman Basketball 2017 features more than 115 teams, tons a leagues, cups and even the official WBCBL women league. * Quick Game, Seasons, Leagues, Cups, Knock Out, Tutorial and Special Graveyard mode

* 115 different basketball teams to choose from

* Official WBCBL teams

* Team Editor

* Multiplayer mode with up to 4 controllers

* Party mode, Play with up to 4 players on one device

* Tons of unlock-able content like dunks, various balls, …

* Full Controller support for up to 4 players

* Complete Seasons, Cups, Knock Outs to challenge in

* 4 difficulty levels for longterm motivation (easy, medium, hard)

* Simple yet powerful touch controls with timing control

* Automatic or Manual Running

* Smooth animations with 60 frames per second

Download Stickman Basketball 2017

Moodnotes

Normally $3.99.

Thrive with good mental health. May 8-14, 2017 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK and we’re making Moodnotes free for everyone! Capture your mood and improve your thinking habits through an innovative approach to journaling! Moodnotes empowers you to track your mood over time, avoid common thinking traps, and develop perspectives associated with increased happiness and well-being. ustwo studio and Thriveport’s clinical psychologist founders (creators of MoodKit) have partnered to bring you Moodnotes! This one-of-a-kind app is grounded in the scientifically-supported content of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and positive psychology. Includes Apple Watch app and iCloud sync/backup. Moodnotes helps you to: ● Track your mood and identify what influences it ● Develop healthier thinking habits ● Learn about “traps” in your thinking and how to avoid them ● Bring new, helpful perspectives to situations ● Increase your self-awareness ● Reduce your distress and enhance your sense of well-being Previously #1 Health & Fitness paid app and featured by Apple on front page of App Store and in: ‘Apps We Love,’ ‘Editors’ Choice,’ ‘Best New Apps,’ ‘Lifestyle Favorites,’ ‘Traveling on Business > Staying Healthy,’ ‘Writing & Journals,’ and ‘Relax & Unwind.’ One of Tech Insider’s “100 World’s Greatest Apps” and exclusively featured in Wired, The Guardian, Business Insider, Fast Company, TechCrunch, Lifehacker, Mindful, Mashable, Vogue, and more. Fast Company’s 2016 Innovation By Design Awards finalist.

Download Moodnotes

Party Wave

Normally $1.99.

An Action Surfing Game Developed by Mistwalker.

Total of 50 stages! Don’t forget the additional bonus stages and Arcade Mode, too. There are two elements in playing Party Wave: paddling and surfing. For paddling, touch surfers and drag them to a spot where the surf breaks, while avoiding the obstacles such as dolphins and turtles. And for surfing, touch surfers to make them turn and jump to prevent wipeouts. Let’s surf a wave with the surfing crowd and the board-riding dog, Skip, while getting help from three mermaid sisters and Hiso Alien, who provides valuable bonuses. Party Wave! ** Featured by Apple (USA) – New & Noteworthy. ★★★★★It’s actually really quite fun, and as you can see in the above trailer things only get more hectic and challenging as you progress. I’ve really just scratched the surface of it so far, but the base mechanics are definitely solid and I’m enjoying the lighthearted nature of Party Wave. – touch arcade (USA) ★★★★★However, the depth of Party Wave’s gameplay, the perfect synergy of the visual and audio experience, and the level of polish is worth taking a chance and buying a smaller cup of coffee for a day. -CAPSULE COMPUTERS (Australia) ★★★★★The presentation is enhanced by the fun art style with a memorable cast of characters, the soundtrack always seems to fit the environment, and the gameplay is a prime example of “simple to learn, hard to master.” Those looking for a fun, challenging and engaging summer game to beat the heat with, it’s hard to go wrong with Party Wave. – Piki Geek (USA)

Download Party Wave

Venus Calendar

Normally $4.99.

If you are tired of the same old boring way of keeping schedules and tedious data entry, then Venus Calendar is for you! The app allows you to plan out your day by writing it in sketches and doodles – much like you would do to an old wall calendar. Venus Calendar is designed for simplicity and sanity. Let go of all the alerts, notifications, and oppressive schedules eschewed by traditional calendar apps, and find a new a fresh way to get things done. Be creative. Express yourself. Make each day unique and different and fun. Try Venus Calendar. Because life isn’t supposed to be a time clock you punch in and out of. It is a canvas where you paint your experiences, and leave your mark.

Download Venus Calendar

Goalograph

Normally $0.99.

Double your productivity with Goalograph.

You’ve likely heard that multitasking doesn’t work. What the science says:

Trying to focus on more than one thing at a time reduces your productivity by as much as 40%. The average desk job employee loses 2.1 hours a day to distractions and interruptions. That adds up to over a full day of work every week. On average, employees who do the majority of their work on computers are distracted every 10.5 minutes. Goalograph helps doing one thing at a time with as few distractions as possible. Try it now! Set a timer, choose a list and keep your attention on one task at a time.

› No Complicated Screens to Figure Out. › Simple And Effective! › Contains No Ads or Popups.

Download Goalograph

Download & Read PRO

Normally $2.99.

DOWNLOAD NOW! THE GUARANTEED QUALITY APP! 5 STAR RATED!

Doc Reader PRO – instant files downloader and reader for your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch:

-Download files: DOC, XLS, PDF, TXT, IMG, PNG, JPEG and more

-Manage files: rename, move, Zip / UnZip, delete

-Advanced PDF editor

-Advanced Image Editor

-Edit office files: DOC, XLS, TXT

-Share files: iTunes, WiFi, iCloud, DropBox, Google Drive, Evernote, Box Web Browser

-browse and download all types of documents in a single tap

-supported formats: DOC, XLS, PDF, TXT, IMG, PNG, JPEG and more

-supported download features: pause, restart, cancel

-download status: percentage, time File Manager

-create folders

-rename files and folders

-move to folder feature

-Zip / UnZip files

-delete files or folders

-documents slide menu Sharing

-WiFi sharing

-MultiCloud suport: iCloud, DropBox, Evernote, Box, Google Drive

-Open In feature

-iTunes sharing Editor

-Advanced PDF editor: underline, draw, add text, delete text

-Advanced Image editor: insert stickers and text, crop and change image orientation, tilt shift feature and more

-DOC, TXT, RTF text editor

-xls, doc, png, jpg, txt, rtf preview We are glad to hear ideas from you! Please use the feedback form in Settings menu for all your suggestions and issues.

Download Download & Read PRO