This is the Apple Watch sale you’ve been waiting for

As popular as the Apple Watch is, it’s actually not terribly difficult to find a good sale on Apple’s first wearable device. In fact, discounts are made available all the time from a wide range of retailers. But when the Apple Watch does go on sale, it’s almost always either the original Apple Watch model or the entry-level Apple Watch Series 1 that gets its pricing slashed. Right now, however, Best Buy has a big sale going that drops the prices of 34 different Apple Watch Series 2 models. You read that correctly… thirty-four different Apple Watch Series 2 models are discounted right now.

Don't Miss : The 5 best smart thermostats that can be controlled using Alexa

Looking for a 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 in space gray aluminum with a black sport band? Best Buy’s got you covered. How about a 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ edition with a black/volt band? No problem. Pretty much any combination you can dream up is included in this big Apple Watch sale at Best Buy, though the deals are only available for a limited time.

Best Buy’s Apple Watch Series 2 event slashes $70 off of each and every model included in the sale. Whether it’s the pricey space black Apple Watch Series 2 model with the Milanese Loop bracelet or the entry-level gold aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 Sport model with a midnight blue strap, you’ll save an even $70 off MSRP. That means prices now start at $329.99 for Apple’s 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 models, or just $299.99 for 38mm models. It’s not every day you come across an Apple Watch Series 2 for less than $300.

This is a limited-time sale at Best Buy, and there’s no telling when it will end. You can see every model included in this big Apple Watch Series 2 sale right here on the Best Buy website.