Stephen King’s new ‘It’ trailer will give you some serious Stranger Things deja vu

Set in the 1980s, Netflix’s sci-fi horror TV series Stranger Things was one of the best shows to come from the streaming giant last year. The series will get a second season in 2017, but that’s not the only Stranger Things-like production you need to see this year. Stephen King’s It is surely one of the novels that inspired The Duffer Brothers to create Stranger Things, and the movie is finally getting the remake it deserves.

If you’ve never heard of It until now but have seen Stranger Things, you might think that the Netflix show inspired this King story after watching the new trailer. Of course, It isn’t an adaptation of Stranger Things for the big screen.

The first clip sets up the plot. We’ve got a group of young children who are friends and some sort of scary monster. The action in It also takes place in the 1980s (but also in the 1960s). It’s so similar to Stranger Things it’s scary. Well, it’s supposed to be scary. I almost expect Barb to make an appearance at some point.

This new movie is just one the two movies based on King’s novels that are hitting theaters this year, the other being The Dark Tower. From the looks of it, people are already thrilled about the movie, considering that the official teaser got more than 27 million views on YouTube.

It hits theaters on September 8th in the US, so we’re probably going to see plenty of additional footage before then. Check out both the new trailer and the older teaser below.



