A new week means a fresh new batch of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We finished off last week with a terrific list, and we’re picking things up on Monday right where we left off. You’ll find nine fresh premium apps in today’s list, and they’re all free downloads right now for a limited time — so hurry!

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

cut

Normally $0.99.

• Creative Arts

30 unique levels based on one line art • Cut the Art Into Equal Parts as Possible

Give direction the colored balls by clicking on the screen. Some of the balls are connected to line but some aren’t. Some of them can cut the line but some can’t. Some of them have friction but some don’t. The objective is simple; divide the line into as equal parts as possible. Collect points and open new levels. • Competition

30 challenging levels 30 different leaderboards • Haptic Feedback

Feel the cut in your hand • 3D Touch Shortcut

Reach last played level via 3D Touch Shortcut • From the creator of rop, hocus., VOI and pocus.

Download cut

Eazy Reminder

Normally $1.99.

Remind Yourself by Your Voice!! The Fast and Easy way to create Reminders to notify yourself to do daily life activities i.e. Meet Friend, Meet Customer, Buy Food, Bring documents to the office, etc.

To create a new reminder is very fast and easy. Just Recording your reminder voice, setting time to alert, setting reminder title (optional), that’s all.

Download Eazy Reminder

IQ Test

Normally $2.99.

Try Best Way To Know Your IQ!

IQ Test Pro Edition. 2 Differents Tests With solutions

Reviews

“There’s always another app claiming to test your brain. This one delivered!

I am very pleased with it. I’ll be recommending this to all my friends. It’s a great way to get the juices of the mind flowing. I don’t know what the actual standard test consists of, however I can imagine it’s pretty similar to this apps knowledge base! In closing -Sending my thanks to the developers!” “I can’t believe all these people bragging that they got IQ’s of 135 and 140. The average is 100. Obviously, most of you people are lying. 3% of people have an IQ of 125 and over. 0.39% have an IQ over 140. One things I say, is that, ‘the person who tells everyone how smart they are probably are not.’ My sister is is pretty smart and has an IQ of 128. She’s going to MIT. I think you people bragging about your iq probably aren’t the smartest. If you were really smart, you’d know everyone would just say your lying and not tell everyone your IQ. I think it’s a good, accurate app because my sister took a really long iq test and got the exact same score.” “I made the official Mensa test online few years ago and got 138. This time I have 130 with the app. I think it’s accurate but it always depends on how you focus to the test and the time spent to answer the 39 questions. Good app overall.” IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it.

Download IQ Test

Shopping Cart Hero 3

Normally $0.99.

Shopping Cart Hero 3 is here with more action than ever before! An addicting jumper that will keep you coming back for more, Shopping Cart Hero 3 takes the adventure to all new locations to jump and explore. Discover new abilities and learn new tricks, then use your skills to defeat the bosses and save the world! – Three beautiful worlds! – Six different bosses to battle! – New combos! – Hidden tricks and bonus upgrades to find! – Downhill trick battles! – Flying, swimming, swinging! – Achievements: Are you good enough to get them all? – Online leaderboards: Do you compare to the best? – More new upgrades than you can shake a banana at! – Jump to fame and fortune. Do you have what it takes to be a hero?

Download Shopping Cart Hero 3

Browser Web Page Recorder

Normally $1.99.

***Just record the Web Page in this app, not the screen!***

A tool for recording web page *not the screen* in real time!That means you can record while browsing web page!

The recorded video is smooth and with high-quality.

Features:

-Record any web page in real time.

– Save and share the recorded video.

– Favorite common web pages to help you view them quickly.

– Web page screenshot function

Download Browser Web Page Recorder

ContextIsKey

Normally $0.99.

ContextIsKey allows you to seamlessly provide context and tone to your messages with our fonts: SarcasticText ℠, MadText ℠, HappyText ℠, & SadText ℠ To send a Sticker use the iMessage App! If you are sending a picture you are using the Keyboard Extension! HOW TO USE STICKERS AND PEEL AND PASTE ON TOP OR TO THE SIDE OF MESSAGES AFTER YOU DOWNLOAD: 1) Tap any iMessage conversation, and tap the “>” button next to the text box; 2) Tape on the “A” for App Store in iMessage; 3) Tap the four ovals in bottom left hand corner of your screen; 4) Click Manage then activate ContextIsKey; 5) Click Create New Context and Create Your Sticker; 6) To Peel & Paste: Hold down on Sticker under “Create New Context” for one second then paste wherever you like! You can paste it on top or to the side of any message/picture; and 7) You can also use a 2nd finger to pinch-to-scale the sticker or rotate it. ***If ContextIsKey does not pop up in your iMessage apps, please update your iPhone software to version 10.2*** iMessage App- Create your own custom stickers! Peel and paste them wherever you want! Keyboard Extension – give your messages tone and context wherever you chat including WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, etc.

Download ContextIsKey

Awesome Video Filters

Normally $0.99.

Have a video and want to crop, filter or just pimp it a little, it doesn’t matter how novice you are at editing your videos, with this app everything and more will be possible! Add a simple stock filter or maker your own one for to use for all your videos! Or if you just want the right cropping for your video, no problem, with the custom built cropping tool it will be as easy as staying in bed every morning. Awesome Video Filters offers an uniq feature called Levels, Don’t be afraid it’s easy to use and it’s very similar to the photo/video editors levels panel on pc’s and macs. With Levels you can change red-, green- or blue channel or all in one called RGB. Note : Dear users Special Effects edits videos which are in album. If you don’t have any videos it shows empty page. So please take video then you can see it in app and edit it.

Download Awesome Video Filters

Max Tube LIVE

Normally $1.99.

Max Tube LIVE – Sport, Games & Entertainment brings top content around the globe in a single app for iPhone users to watch content of their choice.

App containing

-> Sports

-> Top Games

-> News

-> Science & Technology

-> Latest Muic

-> Top Music with categories

-> Cartoons

-> Fun

-> Entertainment

-> Shows

-> Bollywood Content

-> Hollywoood Content

-> Dramas

-> Peace

with filters

* Top (Top from category)

* Short (Short highlights videos)

* Long (Full videos e:g Full sports games)

* Latest (That are not too old)

* Live (Currently happening)

With these filters you can watch the Full videos of each and every category, Live, Latest, Long and shorts videos absolutely free for the first time. It is kind of a browser where you can find everything you needed.

Like a sports Category contains

1-Cricket

2-Football

3-Rugby

4-Hockey

5-Volley Ball

6-Table Tennis

7-Tennis

8-Basket Ball

9-WWE

10-EPL

11-Laliga

12-Bundasliga

13-International Events

14-IPL

15-PSL

16-Big Bash League

17-BPL

18-CPL

19-DBL

20-NBA

21-Super League

There are 13 different categories and each category conatains alot of sub categories content absolutely free. Now, there is no need to search anywhere just Download This app to watch all the favorite content in a single app. Disclaimer: All rights belong to their respective owners. All the content displayed in the app is brought through the YouTube’s Public API.

Download Max Tube LIVE

Alice

Normally $0.99.

Alice is a network proxy utility. It aims to enhance network security with encrypted traffic when user uses public network access point, such as using the wireless internet in cafes, bars or airports. Features

– Shadowsocks and ShadowVPN proxy.

– Custom DNS.

– IP-CIDR Rules policy.

– Network request history.

– Easy proxy configuration import and export by using QR code. Alice does not provide a proxy server. Users need have their own proxy server. Alice stores only the required account information in the mobile device. Alice itself does not initiate network requests, except Crashlytics and its own official site. If you have any question or suggestion, please fell free to contact us.

Download Alice