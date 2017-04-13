Minecraft, Splatoon 2, Mario, and every other Switch game Nintendo just announced

Nintendo’s Direct event brought plenty of good news for Switch fans. Not only will they be able to buy a bunch of new Switch accessories soon, including a yellow controller, a Joy-Con battery pack, and standalone docks, but a number of new Switch games are about to be released soon as well. And that’s the really exciting part — the fact that prominent game franchises are going to make their debut on the Switch. Among them, we have Minecraft, Splatoon 2, and of course Mario Kart.

Of note, Prime subscribers can save 20% by pre-ordering a number of these games, and we’ve indicated all of the games that are currently available to order.

Arms

Arms, set for a June launch, is a motion-based fighting game. Pre-order on Amazon and save 20% if you’re a Prime subscriber.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar doesn’t have a firm release date, but expect it to debut this summer.

Disgaea 5 Complete

RPG/strategy game Disgaea 5 Complete will be released on May 23rd.

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star is coming out on July 25th

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

We knew this one was coming, but Nintendo confirmed it. On April 28th, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be available for the Switch. Pre-order on Amazon and save 20%.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

Mark your calendars for May 11th, Minecraft fans, as that’s when the Switch Edition will drop. Pre-order on Amazon and save 20%.

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch

Yes, you can play Monopoly on the Switch. Well, not right now, but it’s coming this fall.

Namco Museum

It’s not exactly a game, but Namco Museum will let you play a bunch of classics, including Pac-Man and many others.

Project Mekuru

This one doesn’t have a release date, but should be available from the eShop this summer.

Puyo Puyo Tetris

This puzzler is available right now if you’re a Tetris fan.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

You’ll have to wait until fall to get your hands on Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition for Switch.

Sine Mora EX

If you’re into side-scrolling shooters, Sine Mora EX is the game you’re waiting for, and it comes out this summer.

Sonic

Yes, Sonic games are hitting the Switch at some point this year, with Sonic Mania set for summer and Sonic Forces supposed to launch in the winter.

Splatoon 2

Coming on July 21st, Splatoon 2 will bring multiplayer shooter action to the Switch, complete with a new PvE mode. Pre-order on Amazon and save 20%.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Come May 26th, Ultra Street Fighter II will hit the Nintendo Switch complete with two new characters to explore. Pre-order on Amazon and save 20%.