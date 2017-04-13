Hurry! No, seriously… hurry! We’ve got an awesome list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you today, and you’re not going to want to miss a single one of them. And if nine apps aren’t enough for you, you’ll also find a few remaining freebies in Wednesday’s post.

VoiceAdvisor

Normally $1.99.

Commands for Siri – 35 categories

– More than 500 commands

Smart Weather – Pro

Normally $0.99.

Tired of colourful interface?

Tired of messy information?

……

These will not help you, instead of wasting your time and energy, waste of the memory and storage.

The weather forecast should be – Simple! Accurate! Efficient! But, unfortunately, it does not exist on the market… However, you don’t feel helpless and frustrated, because really was found by you! In front of your eyes is such a weather application: Small and light (fast fast installation, start-up, smaller storage)

Native contracted (interface and relaxed, friendly with iOS)

Efficient and practical (only providing the most useful information) This application uses the most sophisticated algorithms to provide users with the most direct and clear weather information.

If you agree with the design concept of the software, and need such APP, please do not hesitate~

If you don’t like it, please download the other advanced and complex weather applications to meet your needs.

hueTube

Normally $0.99.

See what chemical reactions will happen when Philips hue meets Youtube! Action, Adventure, Romance, War, no matter what it is in youtube, all of these will break the screen and enter your home with light effect created by Philips hue.

This app brings an immersive experience with video watching on youtube powered by Philips hue. – Over 1,000 videos were ready with lighting script and more scripts are coming

– You can request on any Youtube videos via our app for lighting scripts generation

– Mulitpule rendering effects are supported and You can even finetune the effects as your wish

– AirPlay supported

Numbers

In-app purchase to unlock full game normally $6.99, currently free.

Learning math isn’t just educational, it’s fun with Numbers! Kids get to play fun, quick-paced math games while learning how to better understand numbers and counting! Run through the valley counting numbers with TOBY and helping him fix bridges in a variety of math games and have fun learning! Numbers will teach kids effective math strategies through fun gameplay to help them solve addition and subtraction problems. Numbers suits any kid and adjusts the educational game based on their grade level. Kids will zoom through fun math games and their school work will show how much they’ve learned! Numbers Features: Math Games including

• Addition Games

• Subtraction Games

• Number Counting Games Arithmetic Levels and Gameplay

• Math games offered in different levels based off children’s grade and math level

• Solve arithmetic problems to help TOBY fix bridges in the valley and learn new math strategies

• Use math to travel the world and have fun learning numbers! Learning New Math Strategies for Kids

• Learning numbers through simple, fun math games to understand math topics better

• Practice counting numbers at their own pace with no pressure to complete levels

• Get math help through modern number games and find new strategies to help in school Math Games and School

• Learning math is fun, and Numbers is another great math tool!

• Play math games as a class in school, and help children feel independent in math

• Encourage learning and make improvements in addition and subtraction Numbers offers fun, fast math games for kids so they can have fun while learning! Adjust math games to your child’s grade, travel the valley and fix bridges by counting numbers with TOBY and feel more confident in school. Download Numbers today and see your child improve in math!

CodeCracker

Normally $1.99.

0.001% Probability. 5 Digits. Can You Crack The Code? * There are a few hints embedded somewhere in the app. You just have to find them! *

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo. -You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want. -Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters. -Use cropping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding. -Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. – NO advertising, NO watermark. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle.

DataFlow Pro

Normally $1.99.

DataFlow helps you keep track of network data usage in real-time. Never worry about exceeding your data cap.

Features: – Track cellular and wifi data usage in real-time

– Data usage history

– Network speed monitor

– Memory and disk space monitor

– Auto reset on bill cycle date

– All kinds of data plan (Monthly, weekly, daily, 30 days, nonrecurring)

– Multiple themes styles

– Support Apple Watch

How to improve accuracy: 1. Add DataFlow widget to notification center

2. Allow DataFlow to use background refresh

3. Don’t force close DataFlow

4. Open DataFlow frequently

Other apps designed by us: – AirLaunch: Launcher on notification center

– DataFlow: track your network data usage

– Fancydays: countdown your important days

– AnyRate: currency converter

Peekaboo

Normally $0.99.

Peekaboo is a powerful photo editor for a quick and easy way to edit your photos with no fuss. How to Make it Work:

– Select a photo from your camera roll

– Add effects, draw stuff add stickers

– Write anything you like on your photo

– Save it

– Upload to any Social media

– Done! Download now!

The Labyrinth

Normally $0.99.

The Labyrinth game where you control the ball while avoiding holes and traps to reach the destination. 50 Gorgeous looking levels with challenging puzzles to solve. Calibrate and play the way you hold your device. Features:

● 50 Beautiful Levels.

● Realistic Physics.

● 15 Balls to choose from.

● Game Center Support.

