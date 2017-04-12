Don’t be too upset if you missed some of the apps covered in yesterday’s post, through there are still a few freebies to be found in there if you want to go back and check them out. We’ve got eight fresh paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today, and they all should be welcome additions to any iPhone.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Complete calendar, event planner & time tracker

Normally $9.99.

A CALENDAR FOR THE NEW MILLENNIUM! The new round calendar is a historic milestone in time presentation that shows us time in all its natural beauty. Its simplicity and clarity aside, it truly catches the eye with its amazing graphics and modern design. The main features of this increasingly popular app are: • innovative user interface featuring a unique round, spinning calendar

• time presentation in its most natural form – circle

• linear measurement of arbitrary time intervals

• time tracking / project recording

• black and white color themes alternating between day and night

• calendars and events synced with iCloud

Download Complete calendar, event planner & time tracker

DataFlow Pro

Normally $1.99.

DataFlow helps you keep track of network data usage in real-time. Never worry about exceeding your data cap.

Features: – Track cellular and wifi data usage in real-time

– Data usage history

– Network speed monitor

– Memory and disk space monitor

– Auto reset on bill cycle date

– All kinds of data plan (Monthly, weekly, daily, 30 days, nonrecurring)

– Multiple themes styles

– Support Apple Watch

How to improve accuracy: 1. Add DataFlow widget to notification center

2. Allow DataFlow to use background refresh

3. Don’t force close DataFlow

4. Open DataFlow frequently

Other apps designed by us: – AirLaunch: Launcher on notification center

– DataFlow: track your network data usage

– Fancydays: countdown your important days

– AnyRate: currency converter

Download DataFlow Pro

AllPass Pro

Normally $2.99.

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe.

Download AllPass Pro

Cloud Hub

Normally $0.99.

Cloud Hub is a simple documents reader and manager for iOS platform. It allows to download or upload files from clouds services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, iCloud. Built-in FTP client. Import media files from Photo Albums. Manage all local files stored in the app; change name, move, copy, delete, create directories, view the content of the most common file types like PDF, PNG, JPG, MP4, iWork, MS Office files. Share files using social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter etc. • Cloud Hub reads files:

– PDF

– MS Office: Word, Excel, Powerpoint (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, ppt, pptx)

– iWork: Keynote, Pages, Numbers

– text (txt, rtf)

– images (jpg, png, gif, tiff)

– MP3, WAV

– MP4, H.264

– html, css • Access Services (download/upload):

– Dropbox

– Box

– OneDrive

– Google Drive

– iCloud

– FTP • Local file operations:

– Copy

– Move

– Delete

– Change name

– File details

– Send via e-mail

– Share using social media (Facebook, Twitter etc.)

– Upload to server (Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, FTP)

– View the content of the most common file types

– Image viewer

– Video player (MP4, H.264)

– Music player (MP3) • Local directory operations:

– Create directory

– Delete directory

– List chosen directory

Download Cloud Hub

Impossible Dial

Normally $2.99.

THE ORIGINAL!! ADS FREE!

Impossible Dial It is a fun, fantastic, engaging and very simple game.

must tap when it passes the correct color. Try it!

Download Impossible Dial

Charm

Normally $1.99.

Aren’t you satisfied with filters provided by the other apps? Create your own with tools you’ll find in Charm! Tools:

– Tone curve editor

– Brightness

– Contrast

– Saturation

– Exposure

– Vignette Features:

– About 50 sample filters

– Undo & redo in filter creating tool

– Favorite filters list

– Preserves photos metadata

Download Charm

IQ Test

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test – With Solutions

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! Mensa IQ test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European IQ test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. Measure your iq!

Easy and accurate!

Download IQ Test

Rock Paper Scissors

Normally $0.99.

Do you want to challenge your friends. Ranked in more than 122 countries world wide. This is the best design for the game Rock, Paper, Scissors! ;) – http://www.ProductHunt.com

———————————————

Challenge your Girlfriend, Boyfriend or a friend for an expensive coffee @Starbucks with Rock Paper Scissor!!! Rock Paper Scissor iMessage app, lets you to play with contacts in your iMessage. Download the app, open iMessage, select Rock Paper Scissor app, select your opponent, select your moves and send. Now wait for your opponent to respond and check who won to get expensive coffee at Starbucks. Game rules: (if you don’t know)

* Paper wraps Rock

* Rock smashes Scissors

* Scissors cut Paper Designed and implemented following iMessage guidelines to give you an easy to use and lightweight accessory that you will love to have. Rock Paper will be continually updated and maintained for enjoyment. Love our app? Write us an App Store review! Have Fun!! Note: We are not affiliated with Starbucks in any way.

Starbucks is Trademark of Starbucks Inc.

Download Rock Paper Scissors