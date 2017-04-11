Roku TVs will now tell you if the show you’re watching is streaming on Netflix

The latest system update for Roku OS is making the company’s smart TVs even smarter.

On Tuesday, Roku SVP Ilya Asnis announced via the official Roku blog that Roku OS 7.6 would begin rolling out to Roku devices over the next few weeks. The update will bring several new features to the company’s streaming boxes and televisions, but one in particular should have Netflix and Hulu subscribers excited.

When the update rolls out, Roku TVs will be able to automiatcally detect whether viewers are watching content on cable, satellite or a broadcast antenna. Once it recognizes the show, the Roku TV will let viewers know how they can continue watching on a wide range of available streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Vudu. Not only will your TV tell you where you can watch more episodes of the show, but it will also give you the option to start that episode from the beginning and will suggest similar content as well.

Dubbed “More Ways to Watch,” the feature will be available via an opt-in once the update hits in the coming weeks. You can choose to turn the feature off at any time in the settings menu of your Roku TV.

In addition to More Ways to Watch, Roku OS 7.6 will also improve the Live TV Pause feature, allow broadcast antenna users to create their own list of favorite channels and add customizable input naming. There’s no release date for the system update yet, but you can read the full list of release notes right here.