Getting glasses is something of a bittersweet life event. You can now see much better than you previously could, but keeping glasses clean and protecting them at all costs is definitely a bit >>
Getting glasses is something of a bittersweet life event. You can now see much better than you previously could, but keeping glasses clean and protecting them at all costs is definitely a bit >>
An unexpected bolt of lightning can easily startle you if it strikes the ground nearby, and high-flying planes aren’t immune to the issue either. When lightning strikes an aircraft it can cause some >>
It sounds a bit weird to say, considering we’ve all lived our entire lives on this planet, but scientists still only have a pretty basic understanding of the inner workings of Earth. We >>
Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System and NASA’s Juno probe orbiting the gas giant has delivered some stunning images time and time again. NASA scientists used some of the probe’s >>
In most modern militaries, status and higher ranks are associated with those who have served for longer. Newer recruits are often the ones fighting on the front lines, as older members take commanding >>
As we told you last week, the “potentially hazardous” asteroid 2017 VR12 made its closest appearance early this morning. Unlike the much smaller 2018 DV1 which slipped past Earth last week, 2017 VR12 >>
Nobody likes a mooch. If you’ve ever had a friend who makes a habit or rummaging around in your fridge the moment they walk into your place you know exactly what I’m talking >>
It’s now been several months since China admitted that it had completely lost control of its Tiangong-1 space station, explaining that without the ability to adjust its position in orbit the huge manmade >>