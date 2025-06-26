Astronomers found the perfect spot to set up a base on Mars

NASA and others have been wanting to get humans to Mars for decades at this point. However, actually getting us there is still far from feasible, despite all of Elon Musk’s talk about putting boots on the ground within the next 20 years. There’s still much we don’t know about long-term space travel, but this ambitious plan to put humans on Mars also relies on having all the resources necessary at any base location to keep the astronauts alive while they’re there.

According to new research, one of the most important resources we need, water, could be easier to get than we previously thought. In fact, a study published in JGR Planets suggests that astronomers could have found the perfect spot for a Mars base, and it’s close to a mass of frozen water that astronauts could easily reach.

Obviously, finding a way to provide the most vital resources directly from Mars at any base location is key to providing a proper plan for long-term settlement of the Red Planet. Even without all the answers about how living on the Martian surface will affect humans, being able to confidently say that we have the resources for astronauts to rely on means fewer resources that have to be sent along with them later down the line.

This not only makes the mission more affordable, but it also helps make room for other important materials or resources that might be needed. The new study looked specifically at Amazonis Planitia, a massive volcanic plain that straddles the equator and poles of the Red Planet. While inspect the plains, the astronomers noticed the telltale sight of bright-rimmed craters that are typically signs of ground ice here on Earth.

This evidence, they believe, shows that there could be pockets of water ice just below the surface. In fact, it could be close enough for astronauts to reach it with a little drilling. The need for a proper water source on Mars comes from more than just a need for drinking. Water is also used for a slew of other purposes, including as a propellant.

Without a proper water source near the base, any Mars base location will struggle to last. But if the observations at Amazonis Planitia are true, then we may already know exactly where to send astronauts, so they don’t have to worry about running out of water anytime soon.