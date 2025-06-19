Scientists found the first known methane-powered spiders at the bottom of the sea

Methane is best known for how dangerous is can be to humans and the part it plays in global warming. However, when you go deep beneath the ocean, you’re likely to find an assortment of creatures that rely on methane to survive. That’s the case with a group of newly discovered methane-powered spiders, which scientists recently spotted off the western coast of the US.

According to a new study published this month, the spiders have a symbiotic relationship with bacteria that lives on their tough exoskeletons. The bacteria feed off the methane, carbon, and oxygen in the vicinity, and convert it into sugar and fats that the spiders live off of.

The discovery is yet another reminder of how densely populated our oceans are by strange and fascinating creatures. While some of these creatures are rarer than others, and often hard to spot, others, like these methane-powered spiders, are a bit easier to find. One of the reasons that this new species of spider, called Sericosura, relies so heavily on methane is because sunlight doesn’t reach deep enough into the ocean.

Beyond the fact that 21% of the ocean has lost access to sunlight, the deep waters are just too far from the surface to soak up any rays. As such, methane-rich diets have become an evolutionary trait for creatures living that far down. These methane-powered spiders might not eat the methane directly, but they rely heavily on its presence to fuel the bacteria that they do consume.

But where exactly does all this methane come from? Well, when certain marine life dies, it sinks down to the bottom of the ocean. It becomes buried, slowly releasing various gases into the depths. Some of these gases are edible by the bacteria and other creatures that call the deep ocean home. And because the circle of life is an ongoing cycle, there’s no shortage of methane being produced under the ocean’s surface.

While these are the first methane-powered spiders ever discovered, it’s likely that others are out there. Plus, as CNN notes, we know that some tube worms and sponges that call the deep ocean home also feed on methane in much the same way these bacteria do.