21% of the ocean is losing access to sunlight – here’s what that means

More than a fifth of the global ocean is getting darker, and researchers say this could have serious consequences for marine ecosystems and humanity. According to a new study from the University of Plymouth, 21% of the world’s oceans have experienced a decline in sunlight penetration between 2003 and 2022.

This change, known as ocean darkening, happens when the upper layers of the ocean reduce the depth to which sunlight can travel. The study found that in some regions, light penetration has dropped by over 100 meters. More than 9% of the ocean saw a drop of at least 50 meters, affecting an area roughly the size of Africa.

Several factors may be driving this trend. Changes in the behavior of algal blooms, rising sea surface temperatures, and increasing artificial light are among the suspected causes. These shifts, many of which are linked to climate change, alter how light moves through the water.

Darkening oceans could disrupt life below the surface, too. Many marine species depend on light cues to hunt, migrate, and reproduce. As light fades, these natural rhythms are thrown off. Dr. Thomas Davies, one of the researchers behind the study, explained that darkening could shrink the zones where light-dependent animals can survive and thrive.

Beyond marine life, this trend may also affect people. Ocean darkening could influence oxygen production, carbon capture, and global climate patterns. It might also push light-sensitive species closer to the surface, where they face increased competition for food and other resources.

The researchers note that such changes could bring about fundamental shifts in how marine ecosystems function. With many of the ocean’s services at risk, including fisheries and climate regulation, the findings call for closer attention to what is happening beneath the waves. However, some do wonder if there is anything we can do at all to stop climate change, especially since we’re losing the fight.