It only takes the herpes virus one hour to change human DNA forever

Viruses rely on hosts to survive. But some viruses are more effective at reproducing than others. Now, new research has shown that the herpes virus, more specifically herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), can change human DNA after less than an hour of infection.

According to a new study published in Nature Communication, the virus does more than just hijack the host’s cells. Instead, it makes fundamental changes to the human genome, allowing it to completely change the DNA of those infected to help power its reproduction.

Further, the researchers say the changes the herpes virus makes to human DNA are not a side effect. Instead, this reshaping is an intentional change. And once set up, the changes allow the virus to create the perfect space to multiply. While herpes can have more drastic effects, most of the time it usually only shows up as cold sores.

It is so prevalent, though, that it is estimated that more than two-thirds of people under the age of 50 carry the virus. However, it doesn’t always exhibit itself in everyone that is infected. When it does, it typically only does so during times of stress, illness, or immune suppression. But, as noted above, it can spread beyond that to cause encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and even genital-based infections.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

What makes the way this virus works so intriguing to scientists is that it takes over RNAP II, a type of RNA that is responsible for copying and making new DNA. However, once the herpes virus takes control of it, the RNA starts copying its own genes and making new copies of itself instead. This allows the virus to replicate at an unprecedented rate.

This kind of control isn’t unseen in other viruses. Some virus-like parasites react in similar ways, taking over the cells of hosts to replicate their own. It’s one reason viruses are so difficult to combat. Luckily, the researchers found that one enzyme can block the virus from taking control like this. That makes this new enzyme, called TOP1, a viable contender for fighting the virus.

This research will hopefully provide some additional targets for new therapies.