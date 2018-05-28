The 512GB Galaxy Note you’ve been waiting for is in the works

If you’re looking for a smartphone with 512GB of built-in storage, there’s only one such device to buy right now, and it’s hardly affordable. But that might change later this summer when the Galaxy Note 9 arrives.

A new report says that “lucky” buyers will be able to score Galaxy Note 9 versions sporting 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which would be a notable achievement for Samsung.

The news comes from a well-known Chinese leaker that goes by the name of Ice Universe on Weibo and Twitter.

If you are lucky, you will see 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM Galaxy Note9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 26, 2018

The “lucky” part seems to suggest that only specific markets will receive this particular version, with China likely being one of them. After all, Samsung did make custom phones for China, whether we’re talking about colors or memory and storage upgrades.

If the report is accurate, this Galaxy Note 9 model will have as much RAM as the OnePlus 6, which currently outperforms the Galaxy S9 in benchmark tests. As for total storage, the Galaxy Note 9 is likely to support microSD cards of up to 400GB, which means the maximum storage would be at almost 1TB for the 512GB model.

The 512GB Galaxy Note 9 will be the most expensive Galaxy Note 9 option in those markets where Samsung will make it available.

A few days ago, a recent benchmark test for the Exynos 9810 version suggested that the base Galaxy Note 9 model will have 6GB of RAM. It’s likely that the cheapest Galaxy Note 9 will have 64GB of storage.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be unveiled this summer, with some reports saying the phone is coming earlier than anticipated.