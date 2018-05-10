The first details on Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL just leaked

Google will unveil its third-generation Pixel series this fall, and the first reliable rumor is already swirling well ahead of when we expect Google to unveil its new Pixel 3 smartphones. However, there’s no word on whether the Pixel 3 phones will come with a notch like the iPhone X. Copying the iPhone X’s design is a major design trend among Android vendors this year, and Google’s Android P will support notches. Furthermore, Google just revealed that Android P will bring iPhone X-like gestures to all Android handsets.

It’s likely Pixel 3 models will feature all-screen designs. After all, Google did say that’s why it killed the 3.5mm headphone jack last year, but it’ll be a while until we see an actual Pixel 3 image leak to know for sure.

Evan Blass just posted details about Google’s Pixel 3 fall event on Twitter. Google will introduce plenty of Pixel-branded hardware during the event, including the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, second-generation Pixel Buds earphones, and even a Pixel Watch.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Although it might seem like Google has given up on smartwatches, the company has recently rebranded Android Wear to Wear OS, a move that indicates it’s not done trying to come up with alternatives to the popular Apple Watch. Given Google’s massive interest in making its own hardware, coming up with a smartwatch of its own is the next logical step in trying to replicate Apple’s hardware efforts.

Google usually holds its Pixel events in early October, with the phones hitting stores a couple of weeks after that. In other words, there’s plenty of time for all the Pixel 3 and Pixel Watch details to leak, now that Blass has opened the floodgates.