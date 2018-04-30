OnePlus 6 prices might’ve just leaked ahead of launch

Android fans looking for a new OnePlus handset probably know that the OnePlus 6 will be announced in just a few weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker will soon unveil everything that it didn’t already reveal or tease about the handset, including the official pricing for the various OnePlus 6 models that will be available worldwide. However, a new report might have already revealed accurate pricing information for the new OnePlus phone.

The same source who revealed accurate OnePlus 5 prices for India last year told True-Tech that the 64GB OnePlus 6 will sell for Rs. 36,999 ($555) and the 128GB model will go for Rs. 39,999 ($600). The source did not specify the price of the 256GB model, however, and we already know that OnePlus is making one; the company already revealed that the best version of the phone will pack a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Last year’s OnePlus 5 started at Rs. 32,999 in India, or $479 in the US. Assuming the source is indeed well-informed on the matter, it looks like the OnePlus 6 will be slightly more expensive than last year’s OnePlus flagships — the OnePlus 5T that launched last fall had a starting price of Rs. 32,999 in India and $499 in the US.

The OnePlus 6 event is scheduled for May 16th, and phones should go on sale in India about a week later on May 21st, via Amazon India. OnePlus already confirmed the launch date for India in its own teasers, but we have no idea when it’ll be available in other markets including the US.