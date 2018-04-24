The OnePlus launch date could be less than a month away

It’s OnePlus season, as the Chinese smartphone maker has been driving up hype for its latest iPhone clone, the OnePlus 6. We’ve already learned a bunch of interesting things about the next OnePlus flagship, but the company is yet to reveal when it’ll unveil the handset.

After a rumor earlier this week said the phone might hit stores on May 18th, a new report claims that May 21st is more like it.

The revelation comes from a GSM Arena reader who’s apparently part of the new LAB program.

LAB program members will supposedly get to trial the OnePlus 6 before it launches, and they’ve been notified via email that the OnePlus 6 launch will take place on May 21st. That email apparently contained the terms and conditions of the program. If real, the person likely broke those terms by leaking the phone’s launch date.

We’ve been waiting for a few weeks for OnePlus to tell the world when the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled. During this time, we learned the phone has a notch like the iPhone X because that was the only possible design OnePlus could have gone for.

The company also announced that the handset will be made of glass, without confirming whether wireless charging is included in the package.

The specs the company confirmed include processor type and memory. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chip, as expected. The high-end version will rock 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is all about speed, OnePlus teased.

Finally, the phone should feature water resistance, and it’ll come in an Avengers version in India.