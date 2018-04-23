Monday doesn’t have to be dreary just because you’re back at work or school. We’ve got a roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time, and it’s definitely going to brighten up your day. Just be sure to check them out now before these sales end.

Fontz App

Normally $3.99.

– Many many text fonts to choose from

– Choose a color from the spetrum of colors we offer

– Beautiful design

– Take a photo

– Choose a photo from library

– Share your personalised pictures for the world to see

GearTheme – Live Wallpapers HD

Normally $1.99.

Amazing Live Wallpapers! Bring all your screens to life with GearTheme live wallpapers! Designed for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and The New iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Optimized for iOS 10 & over! We add new great animations weekly, so you’ll always have something new for your screen at hand. Here’s how to impress everyone with your all new device: – Choose from impressive live wallpapers and press Save

– Set the Live background you selected as your Lock Screen wallpaper

– Press your Lock Screen to let the magic happen! * Please note that Live wallpapers won’t work if you’re using Low Power Mode on.

S3Bubble – Live Streaming

Normally $0.99.

Live stream directly from your mobile phone or flash media live encoder directly to WordPress. When debating the decision to rebuild and relaunch the S3Bubble service the biggest problem we had to solve was how do we make a feature rich service streamlined, simple and user friendly, to entice a wider audience. We were aware of the flaws and problems in our service and so knew how important it was to improve the usability of our product. We have a lot to thank our loyal first customers for, thank you for your negative and positive comments, your petitions have been heard and we hope you’re happy with the outcome. A new and improved management system and a new all encompassing theme with a clear vision to see S3bubble become the lead provider of media streaming solutions.

Remote Control for Mac – Pro

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE

– Control volume, playback and Airplay mirroring of your Mac;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard;

– Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device;

– Control any app on your Mac using its menu;

– Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. CONTROL

– iTunes

– Amazon Prime Video

– Netflix

– YouTube

– Plex

– Kodi

– VLC

– SoundCloud

– Spotify

– Deezer

– IINA PRESS

– LIFEHACKER: “This iOS app lets me control nearly every aspect of my Mac from my iPhone or iPad”

– MACSTORIES: “Remote for Mac is perfect for controlling a Mac that serves as a media center”

– MACOBSERVER: “This setup gives me full control of my Mac in the palm of my hand from anywhere in my house” SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and free helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Scanner – fast and accurate

Normally $0.99.

Scanner – It is a productivity text recognize app help you scan and save any text documents you need.

Ever Shooter Premium

Normally $0.99.

Most addictive and must-have 3D shooter game available for free

The boy is having a bad dream and thinks that he is locked up somewhere in a room looks like a classroom but the room itself is a mess.

in this dream, he thinks that he is being attacked by an endless ghosts bats and slimes so you have to take over his dream kill on his behalf to allow him to survive the nightmare.

to success in that, you will have to kill as many enemies as you can as well as get gold from that modern combat to upgrade fire rate, damage and health all must level up.

–do not allow them to touch you–

there is a locked dream in the game you will need to get gold from killing enemies to take over the other nightmare and help the boy.

This game includes all features needed in a must-have shooter game:

-Two modes (free mode,​ defence mode)

-High-resolution texture.

-upgradable weapon fire rate.

-upgradable player’s health.

-upgradable weapon damage.

-In-app purchases.

-2 fantastic nightmares so far, more are coming.

-4 different smart enemies, they will follow you everywhere.

-missions;

-and more to discover by your self.

Seed.

Normally $0.99.

Exploring the wilderness to find something that they had lost, they meet various animals, some there to help them, some to misguide them. Stumbling their way through the world, they find that everything around them is falling apart, the natural world being torn down. Though they never say a word throughout their journey, every touch can give insight into their emotions and personality. Seed is an immersive experience that takes the feeling of wanderlust to a whole new level. – 27 original levels

– Original soundtracks

– Beautiful scenes and haptic feedback

