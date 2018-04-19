OnePlus just made another OnePlus 6 announcement without actually announcing the OnePlus 6

It was just a few weeks ago that a leak said OnePlus would partner with Marvel for a special edition Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 phone. Given that the next installment of Avengers, Infinity War, has a late April launch date, we assumed at the time that the OnePlus 6 should be unveiled in the near future. It turns out that the leak was accurate, as OnePlus just confirmed that an special edition Avengers version of its OnePlus 6 phone is in the works. Interestingly, this is the second time OnePlus has made a big announcement surrounding the OnePlus 6 despite the fact that the phone hasn’t even been unveiled yet.

Last winter, OnePlus partnered with Disney for a special edition Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T for India. It’s likely that the Avengers partnership will also be limited to the same country, which is one of OnePlus’s most important markets.

While OnePlus did confirm the Avengers OnePlus 6 phone, it didn’t actually say anything about the phone’s launch. Here’s OnePlus’s note, via Android Central.

Marvel is one of the most recognized and respected international entertainment brands in the world. The brand’s enduring success and unmatched popularity lies in its epic storytelling with human spirit. With its gigantic library of more than 8,000 characters including some of the most iconic Super Heroes in the world such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and more, Marvel has amassed fans across boundaries and age-groups. Similarly, OnePlus has amassed an overwhelming and loyal fan following owing to its unwavering focus on bringing the best technology to its users. The rapidly growing brand is constantly incorporating feedback from the community to bring nothing but the best technology to its products. OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th, and the OnePlus 6 should be unveiled at some point in the coming weeks. It’s not going to be long now.