Tesla misses Model 3 production goals, but huge progress is being made

Although Tesla shares have been taking a beating recently — having fallen by about 85 points in the last three weeks alone — the electric automaker had some good news to share earlier today. In a press release regarding first quarter production and deliveries, Tesla boasted that it manufactured a record-breaking 34,494 cars during the March 2018 quarter. As a point of reference, that figure represents a 40% increase from the most recent December quarter.

As to how the production figure breaks down across vehicle type, 24,728 vehicles were either Model S or Model X units while 9,766 were Model 3 units. With respect to the Model 3, Tesla averaged a production rate of about 814 units per week. More importantly, though, is that Tesla successfully manged to ramp up production before the close of the quarter. To this point, Tesla during the last week of the quarter managed to manufacture 2,020 Model 3’s, an impressive figure to be sure, though still below the 2,500 units it was aiming to hit before the start of the second quarter.

Regardless, the larger takeaway here is that Model 3 production appears to be on the up and up. Just last week, some analysts were of the mind that Model 3 production was still in the 1,100 range. Going forward, the pressing question is whether or not Tesla will be able to boost Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week. If you recall, Elon Musk said Tesla would be able to hit that threshold by the end of June of this year.

It’s also worth noting that Model 3 production quality, according to the press release, reached an all-time high during the recent quarter. Moreover, Tesla boasts that customer satisfaction with the Model 3 stands at 93%, a figure which the company notes is “the highest score in Tesla’s history.”

