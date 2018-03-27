New dog food recalls spark fear of Salmonella and E. coli – here are all the recalled products

A widespread recall of several popular dog food brands caused a major headache for pet owners last month, and the trend appears to be continuing in March as well. A handful of newly announced recalls has sprung up in the past few days, citing contaminations of Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and other nastiness. The recalls three different companies and many different products, ranging from packaged all-in-one meals to raw food.

The brands to keep an eye on are Milo’s Kitchen from the J.M. Smucker Company, Blue Ridge Beef, and both Natural Selections and ZooLogics from Darwin’s Natural Pet Products. You may remember the Smucker company from the massive recall it was forced to undertake in February, pulling back dozens of its branded products, including those from Skippy, Ol’ Roy, and Kibbles ‘N Bits.

This time around, Smucker is yanking Milo’s Kitchen from store shelves over fears of “elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone,” which can cause a variety of symptoms in pets including weight loss and agitation. The products included in this recall are as follows:

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling its Blue Ridge Beef (BRB) Complete raw pet food over Salmonella and Listeria contamination. These infections can be fatal to pets and the consumption of contaminated food can quickly result in a variety of issues as the bacteria spreads throughout the animal’s digestive tracts. According to the company, the product to watch out for is BRB Complete, Lot# GA0131, manufactured on 01/31, 2018. The product is sold in sealed tubes weighing two pounds. More information on this recall, including contact information for the company, can be found on the FDA’s recall page.

The last of the new recalls affects Natural Selections and ZooLogics brands, both produced by Darwin’s Natural Pet Products. The recall is due to contamination of Salmonella and E. coli, both of which can product serious and sometimes fatal infections in both humans and animals. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea as well as fever and cramping. The products included in this recall are:

• Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, Net wt. 2lbs., Lot #43887, manufacture date 1/30/2018

• Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, Net wt. 2lbs., Lot #44147, manufacture date 2/5/2018

• ZooLogics Chicken Meals with Organic Vegetables for Dogs, Net wt. 2lbs., Lot #44037, manufacture date 2/7/2018

• ZooLogics Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, Net wt. 2lbs., Lot #44127, manufacture date 2/4/2018

The FDA lists additional information as well as contact information for the company on the recall bulletin page. In the meantime, it’s best to avoid all of the above products until you can be sure that you are not feeding your pets potentially contaminated and harmful foods.