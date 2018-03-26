FedEx is the latest Fortune 100 company to jump on the Tesla Semi bandwagon

FedEx is the latest in a string of Fortune 100 companies to hop on the Tesla Semi bandwagon. The delivery company on Monday announced its plan to purchase 20 Tesla Semi trucks once production begins in 2019. FedEx didn’t specify which Tesla Semi models it might be interested in, but the base model boasts 300 miles of range while a pricier model sports an impressive 500 miles of range on a single charge.

“FedEx has a long history of innovation and incorporating sustainability efforts throughout its global network,” FedEx executive Mike Ducker said. “Our investment in these trucks is part of our commitment to improving road safety while also reducing our environmental impact.”

Originally unveiled this past November, Tesla Semi pre-orders have continued to impress over the past few months. Case in point: a number of blue-chip companies like Pepsi, Sysco, and Walmart have already placed orders for the company’s all-electric truck. Notably, the biggest order we’ve seen thus far came from UPS when the package delivery company put down an order for 125 trucks.

As for the underlying interest in the Tesla Semi, companies are optimistic that the truck will help them save money over the long haul. Just last month, DHL Supply Chain president Jim Monkmeyer said that any difference in price between a Tesla Semi and a regular diesel truck could be made up in less than two years due to “savings on maintenance and fuel.”

For what it’s worth, Elon Musk a few weeks ago took to Twitter and boasted that the final Tesla Semi specs may even surpass what Tesla initially announced late last year. It remains to be seen, though, if Musk here is talking about the Tesla Semi’s range or its acceleration.

And speaking of acceleration, here’s a video of a Tesla Semi prototype accelerating with impressive ease.