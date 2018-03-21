Here are all the new Spring 2018 Apple Watch bands that were just unveiled

One of the best things about the Apple Watch is that you can transform its appearance to match your lifestyle and fashion thanks to an ever-growing collection of Watch bands. Apple keeps launching new Watch bands that you can add to your collection, including a few straps that certainly deserve your attention. In fact, of all the Watch bands in Apple’s Spring 2018 collection that debuted on Wednesday morning, there’s at least one that stands out: The Nike Sports Loop.

Nike’s Apple Watch band was never available as a standalone purchase, but Apple is finally letting Watch owners buy the sport accessory by itself. The Nike Sport Loop comes in a variety of colors, including Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink.

Image Source: Apple

On top of that, Apple added a bunch of first-party bands to its Spring collection, which will be available for purchase online and in stores later this month.

The new models come in “vibrant colors and unique designs,” across Watch band families. The Spring collection brings new additions to the company’s collection of Woven Nylon brands, as well as new colors for the Apple Watch Hermes series, which look absolutely gorgeous. The Hermes straps are also the most expensive of the bunch.

Here are all the new Watch band models, and their prices:

Apple Watch

Image Source: Apple

Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry ($49)

Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe ($49)

Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue ($49)

Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink ($149)

Apple Watch Nike+

Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black ($49)

Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink ($49)

Apple Watch Hermes

Image Source: Apple

38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop ($489)

38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop ($489)

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop ($439)

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop ($439)

Image Source: Apple

If those prices are a bit too rich for your blood, don’t worry — Amazon still has about a million different options for affordable Apple Watch bands on its site.