Huawei MWC 2018 Event vs. Galaxy S9
Live Coverage

Watch live as Huawei kicks off the first big event of MWC 2018

Chris Smith
February 25th, 2018 at 7:29 AM

In typical Mobile World Congress fashion, the Sunday before the actual show kicks off is jam-packed with press conferences. Huawei will be the first to open the pre-show on Sunday, well ahead of the main attraction of the day, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 presentation.

Last year, Huawei’s press conference was a sight to behold, as members of the media formed a massive line in front of the venue, with many people not being able to get in by the time the press conference started. But we were all waiting for the Huawei P10 to arrive, Huawei’s first flagship of 2017. Things are a little different this time around.

The Huawei P20 has already been featured in a bunch of rumors, but the handset isn’t expected at MWC 2018. Instead, the phone should be revealed at a later point in time.

You see last year, LG, Huawei, Nokia, and Motorola all held press events on the Sunday before MWC, taking advantage of the fact that Samsung’s evening presser on the same day would not feature the company’s newest Galaxy S star. Remember that Galaxy Note 7 scandal? Among other things, it forced Samsung to push back the Galaxy S8 launch, which meant the phone would miss an MWC announcement.

This year, however, Samsung’s next big thing is back at MWC, which would explain why competitors might not be too keen on revealing their 2018 flagships just yet. That’s the case for Huawei, and LG’s next flagship is also missing in action — it supposedly won’t debut until June.

So what will Huawei unveil during its event? Rumors did mention a bunch of unreleased Huawei products before the show, including new tablets like the Huawei MediaPad M5, and mid-range handsets including the Enjoy 8 and Honor 7C. And let’s not forget that a few years ago Huawei stole Sunday’s show with its first-ever Watch, an announcement that few people saw coming.

The teaser below indeed suggests that we’re in for some sort of tablet and stylus action at this year’s event.

Before that, Huawei suggested that we may be getting some new laptops as well:

Whatever Huawei is bringing to MWC 2018 this year, we’ll be on the ground covering the event live for you. The show is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST.

A live stream video should also be available from Huawei — we’ll update the post with the actual stream link once we have it, but Huawei fans should also keep tabs on the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account for clues.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:55 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:54 AM

And that’s it for us! Nokia’s press event is up next, and then Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will end the day.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:53 AM

But Huawei just confirmed that its next-gen AI phone will be unveiled in Paris next month (March 27).

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:53 AM

Thank you time. That means there’s no P20 at MWC.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:50 AM

Huawei 5G CPE, the world’s first commercial CPE. This baby can do both 4G and 5G. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:48 AM

Huawei Balong 5G01 is the world’s first 5G commercial chipset.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:47 AM

Richard Yu is now talking about 5G technology. Yes, it’s more boring than, say, the Huawei P20. But we’re finally getting 5G this year, so expect tech companies to talk a lot about the upcoming telecommunication standard.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:46 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:46 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:46 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:44 AM

Time for prices. The laptops are as expensive as you expect. The tablets are more affordable. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:42 AM

Obviously, there’s a new pen for the Pro tablet, the new M-Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:41 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:41 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:40 AM

The keyboard dock enables desktop mode when you dock the tablet. Second cheer of the day.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:39 AM

But you need a keyboard dock and a stylus to get the Android desktop mode.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:38 AM

Huawei came up with a desktop-like Android experience for the Pro version of the tablet. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:38 AM

Ok, this is interesting, the “Pro” experience.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:36 AM

Battery life is at 12 hours for video playback. Quick Charge tech built-in.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:36 AM

That’s “breathtaking movie experiences” and 360-degree sound that Yu is promising. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:35 AM

Harman Kardon fine-tuned sound. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:34 AM

Eye Care mode. “Mini sound bar” inside.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:34 AM

“Better screen-to-body ratio.” This seems to be a general theme for the show.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:34 AM

Both tablets share the same 2K display resolution. Huawei says both offer better PPIs than the iPad Pro and iPad mini.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:33 AM

2.5D glass (they look like bigger iPhones to me), and metal unibody designs.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:32 AM

Premium design, and ultimate peformance.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:32 AM

Meet the Huawei MediaPad M5, which comes in 10.8-inch and 8.4-inch versions. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:31 AM

Ok, forget about the laptop for a second. We’ve got new tablets now. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:31 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:30 AM

I think my MacBook Air, which does MacBook Air performance, knows. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:30 AM

Product demo follows, and I must say I’m digging the all-screen design. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:30 AM

So Huawei just told us that the MateBook X Pro may look like a MacBook Air, but it’s a lot more powerful than that. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:29 AM

Huawei’s Yu is back. He says the MateBook X Pro is more powerful than its most important counterparts, including Thinkpad X1 Carbon, Dell XPS 13, HP Spetcre 13, and Lenovo’s Yogas.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:28 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:27 AM

Cortana and instant translator features announced, and the translation works offline as well.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:25 AM

Microsoft’s Kurt Petersen is now on stage to introduce a few new Windows 10 features. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:24 AM

Huawei Share is a new software tool from Huawei: Transfer 1,000 pics from Android to Windows 10 in 3 minutes, or 1GB of video in 1 minute.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:23 AM

The pocket charger comes with fast-charging. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:22 AM

Thunderbolt 3 support is included. That means support for 4K displays, and GeForce GTX1080 external graphic cards.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:21 AM

No they didn’t, and they finally get a cheer. The camera is hidden beneath the F5 key. Pop it up to use. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:21 AM

To increase the screen size of the laptop, Huawei killed the camera?

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:20 AM

The MateBook X Pro will feature the largest trackpad on a 14-inch laptop. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:20 AM

Full-size backlit keyboard is also spill-proof.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:19 AM

With the new Rapid Log-in tech, you’ll go from power off to power on in less than 8 seconds. That’s 2-second log-in from sleep.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:18 AM

This is exciting: One Touch Power Button. It’s like an iPhone Touch ID button built into a Windows laptop.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:18 AM

All-day battery life: 12 hours of video, 15 hours of web browsing.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:17 AM

Ok that was short, but Huawei’s point is that you’re in for a great audio experience.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:17 AM

Dolby Sound Video also included – time for video.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:16 AM

Sound: Quad speakers and split frequency set-up. Clear treble tweeter, and rich bass subwoofer.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:15 AM

Discrete graphics card on board: GeForce MX150.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:15 AM

Intelligent Cooling System – that’s a “shark fin” design cooling system that Huawei is introducing.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:14 AM

Specs: 8th-gen Intel chip processor.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:14 AM

Before you ask, it’s got and USB-A port. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:13 AM

Huawei just compared it with the MacBook Pro, and the MateBook X Pro is much slimmer. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:12 AM

The MateBook X Pro looks like a slimmer MacBook Air. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:12 AM

Slim bezels is what I want on all laptops going forward.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:11 AM

That’s 3000 x 2000 resolution, 260 PPI, 100% sRGB color gamut, 450 nits brightness, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:11 AM

MateBook X Pro’s screen looks hot!

Chris Smith
February 25, 20188:07 AM

Huawei CEO Richard Yu is on stage to remind us how much Huawei has grown, and how great its products are, including its Android flagships and its laptops.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20187:46 AM

Huawei is running a few weird videos right now about “the new thing.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 20187:40 AM

At MWC 2017 Huawei’s presser was packed with people. They still managed to draw a big crowd, but it’s as if people already know the P20 isn’t coming.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20187:36 AM

Alright, Android fans, Huawei’s MWC 2018 press event is about to start. Huawei is hosting the first keynote of the day, and it’s doing it at the same venue where so many Galaxy phones were unveiled before.

