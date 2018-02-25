Watch live as Huawei kicks off the first big event of MWC 2018

In typical Mobile World Congress fashion, the Sunday before the actual show kicks off is jam-packed with press conferences. Huawei will be the first to open the pre-show on Sunday, well ahead of the main attraction of the day, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 presentation.
Last year, Huawei’s press conference was a sight to behold, as members of the media formed a massive line in front of the venue, with many people not being able to get in by the time the press conference started. But we were all waiting for the Huawei P10 to arrive, Huawei’s first flagship of 2017. Things are a little different this time around.
The Huawei P20 has already been featured in a bunch of rumors, but the handset isn’t expected at MWC 2018. Instead, the phone should be revealed at a later point in time.
You see last year, LG, Huawei, Nokia, and Motorola all held press events on the Sunday before MWC, taking advantage of the fact that Samsung’s evening presser on the same day would not feature the company’s newest Galaxy S star. Remember that Galaxy Note 7 scandal? Among other things, it forced Samsung to push back the Galaxy S8 launch, which meant the phone would miss an MWC announcement.
This year, however, Samsung’s next big thing is back at MWC, which would explain why competitors might not be too keen on revealing their 2018 flagships just yet. That’s the case for Huawei, and LG’s next flagship is also missing in action — it supposedly won’t debut until June.
So what will Huawei unveil during its event? Rumors did mention a bunch of unreleased Huawei products before the show, including new tablets like the Huawei MediaPad M5, and mid-range handsets including the Enjoy 8 and Honor 7C. And let’s not forget that a few years ago Huawei stole Sunday’s show with its first-ever Watch, an announcement that few people saw coming.
The teaser below indeed suggests that we’re in for some sort of tablet and stylus action at this year’s event.
Before that, Huawei suggested that we may be getting some new laptops as well:
Whatever Huawei is bringing to MWC 2018 this year, we’ll be on the ground covering the event live for you. The show is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST.
A live stream video should also be available from Huawei — we’ll update the post with the actual stream link once we have it, but Huawei fans should also keep tabs on the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account for clues.
And that’s it for us! Nokia’s press event is up next, and then Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will end the day.
But Huawei just confirmed that its next-gen AI phone will be unveiled in Paris next month (March 27).
Thank you time. That means there’s no P20 at MWC.
Huawei 5G CPE, the world’s first commercial CPE. This baby can do both 4G and 5G.
Huawei Balong 5G01 is the world’s first 5G commercial chipset.
Richard Yu is now talking about 5G technology. Yes, it’s more boring than, say, the Huawei P20. But we’re finally getting 5G this year, so expect tech companies to talk a lot about the upcoming telecommunication standard.
Time for prices. The laptops are as expensive as you expect. The tablets are more affordable.
Obviously, there’s a new pen for the Pro tablet, the new M-Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
The keyboard dock enables desktop mode when you dock the tablet. Second cheer of the day.
But you need a keyboard dock and a stylus to get the Android desktop mode.
Huawei came up with a desktop-like Android experience for the Pro version of the tablet.
Ok, this is interesting, the “Pro” experience.
Battery life is at 12 hours for video playback. Quick Charge tech built-in.
That’s “breathtaking movie experiences” and 360-degree sound that Yu is promising.
Harman Kardon fine-tuned sound.
Eye Care mode. “Mini sound bar” inside.
“Better screen-to-body ratio.” This seems to be a general theme for the show.
Both tablets share the same 2K display resolution. Huawei says both offer better PPIs than the iPad Pro and iPad mini.
2.5D glass (they look like bigger iPhones to me), and metal unibody designs.
Premium design, and ultimate peformance.
Meet the Huawei MediaPad M5, which comes in 10.8-inch and 8.4-inch versions.
Ok, forget about the laptop for a second. We’ve got new tablets now.
I think my MacBook Air, which does MacBook Air performance, knows.
Product demo follows, and I must say I’m digging the all-screen design.
So Huawei just told us that the MateBook X Pro may look like a MacBook Air, but it’s a lot more powerful than that.
Huawei’s Yu is back. He says the MateBook X Pro is more powerful than its most important counterparts, including Thinkpad X1 Carbon, Dell XPS 13, HP Spetcre 13, and Lenovo’s Yogas.
Cortana and instant translator features announced, and the translation works offline as well.
Microsoft’s Kurt Petersen is now on stage to introduce a few new Windows 10 features.
Huawei Share is a new software tool from Huawei: Transfer 1,000 pics from Android to Windows 10 in 3 minutes, or 1GB of video in 1 minute.
The pocket charger comes with fast-charging.
Thunderbolt 3 support is included. That means support for 4K displays, and GeForce GTX1080 external graphic cards.
No they didn’t, and they finally get a cheer. The camera is hidden beneath the F5 key. Pop it up to use.
To increase the screen size of the laptop, Huawei killed the camera?
The MateBook X Pro will feature the largest trackpad on a 14-inch laptop.
Full-size backlit keyboard is also spill-proof.
With the new Rapid Log-in tech, you’ll go from power off to power on in less than 8 seconds. That’s 2-second log-in from sleep.
This is exciting: One Touch Power Button. It’s like an iPhone Touch ID button built into a Windows laptop.
All-day battery life: 12 hours of video, 15 hours of web browsing.
Ok that was short, but Huawei’s point is that you’re in for a great audio experience.
Dolby Sound Video also included – time for video.
Sound: Quad speakers and split frequency set-up. Clear treble tweeter, and rich bass subwoofer.
Discrete graphics card on board: GeForce MX150.
Intelligent Cooling System – that’s a “shark fin” design cooling system that Huawei is introducing.
Specs: 8th-gen Intel chip processor.
Before you ask, it’s got and USB-A port.
Huawei just compared it with the MacBook Pro, and the MateBook X Pro is much slimmer.
The MateBook X Pro looks like a slimmer MacBook Air.
Slim bezels is what I want on all laptops going forward.
That’s 3000 x 2000 resolution, 260 PPI, 100% sRGB color gamut, 450 nits brightness, and 1500:1 contrast ratio.
MateBook X Pro’s screen looks hot!
Huawei CEO Richard Yu is on stage to remind us how much Huawei has grown, and how great its products are, including its Android flagships and its laptops.
Huawei is running a few weird videos right now about “the new thing.”
At MWC 2017 Huawei’s presser was packed with people. They still managed to draw a big crowd, but it’s as if people already know the P20 isn’t coming.
Alright, Android fans, Huawei’s MWC 2018 press event is about to start. Huawei is hosting the first keynote of the day, and it’s doing it at the same venue where so many Galaxy phones were unveiled before.