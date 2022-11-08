Zoom is launching its own mail and calendar app

Zoom doesn’t want you to have to leave its app in order to check your email or your calendar.

In a press release, the company announced that it is launching its own email and calendar client that will live inside of the Zoom app, enabling users to connect their Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, or other mail and calendar services inside of the service.

The company also said that for “businesses who may not have dedicated IT services but are focused on privacy and security, Zoom also rolled out Zoom-hosted email and calendar service options, also directly integrated with the Zoom platform.”

The company is also launching Zoom Spots, a new virtual coworking feature in 2023. It’s described as a “video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions, keep colleagues connected, and bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to distributed, hybrid teams throughout their day.”

Eric S. Yuan, CEO at Zoom, said that these new features are among over 1,500 that the company has launched in 2022 alone:

“As global organizations are adapting to how, when, and where work happens, it’s crucial that human connection remains a top priority to drive business strategies forward. Zoom is purpose-built to make all kinds of connections possible, effective, and meaningful. Our team has built and launched more than 1,500 features and enhancements on the Zoom platform this year, advancing the way people connect with each other, their organization, and their customers—ultimately, opening the doors wide for creativity and collaboration.”

The Zoom Email and Calendar clients are now available in beta. Zoom Spots will launch to users next year.

It’s interesting to see the company expand its productivity suite. With competing suites from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, Zoom seems to be starting to carve out its own subset of users who want to live in the Zoom ecosystem as much as possible. At least, that’s what they’re hoping you’ll do.