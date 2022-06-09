Xbox app for smart TVs will let you play games without a console

On Thursday, Microsoft announced that the Xbox app for smart TVs will launch this month. Starting June 30th, a new Xbox app will be available within the Samsung Gaming Hub or the Media Hub on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play hundreds of Xbox games via the cloud from the app without a console.

Xbox app launching on Samsung smart TVs

Samsung says the Xbox app will arrive on Neo QLED and QLED TVs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Through the Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung TV and monitor owners will be able to stream over 100 games. You can see the full list right here, but it includes blockbuster titles like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, NBA 2K22, and Minecraft.

Providing you have one of the supported TVs or monitors, you can just log in to an existing Microsoft account to stream Xbox games over the cloud.

The Xbox app on Samsung’s TVs and monitors will support a wide variety of controllers at launch. That includes Microsoft’s Xbox controllers and Sony’s DualSense controller for the PS5. Xbox games will only be able to stream at a maximum of 1080p at 60fps. Considering the limitations of cloud streaming, this only makes sense.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, shared the following statement this week:

We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community.

Other major Xbox announcements

The Xbox app on smart TVs was just one of many announcements that Microsoft made on Thursday. The company also revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Argentina and New Zealand. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in those countries can play games from the cloud today. They can also play Fortnite even if they aren’t members.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass members will soon be able to play select games they already own from the cloud. Microsoft unveiled Project Moorcraft as well. This feature will allow Xbox Game Pass members to play demos of upcoming games.

Finally, Xbox Design Lab is adding a host of new customization options. There are new pastel colors and new Camo Top cases for Xbox controllers. Plus, Xbox Design Lab is coming to 12 new countries: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

If you want to learn more about the games Microsoft has in store for 2022, tune in to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th at 1 p.m. ET.