Twitter will now share ad revenue with creators

Twitter is looking to take a note out of YouTube’s book and start sharing ad revenue with creators on the social media platform.

Today, Chief Twit Elon Musk took to the platform to share the news, saying that “starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.” This means that, if you have an ad that appears in the replies to your tweets, the company will share a cut of the revenue made on those advertisements with you.

However, Musk quickly noted that, in order for creators to get paid, they will need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue, the company’s paid subscription service. Musk specifically said that “to be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

Twitter Blue is the company’s paid subscription service that gets users a couple of features, but the main one is the coveted verification badge. Twitter Blue currently costs $8 per month if you sign up through the company’s website, but that price increases to $11 per month if you sign up through the iOS or Android app. Twitter is taking the cut that Apple and Google take for purchases made through the App Store and Google Play Store and passing them on to their customers.

While this is good news for creators on Twitter, it’s unclear just how much money someone can expect to actually make. For one, Musk has not said what kind of cut the company is willing to share with creators on ad revenue. While the revenue share breakdown is currently known across other platforms like YouTube, Twitter’s is currently unknown.

It’s also unclear just how much ad revenue is currently going into Twitter, as the company has struggled to win over many advertisers since Musk’s volatile takeover of the company last year. Just recently, the company offered up to $250,000 in free ads to some advertising partners.