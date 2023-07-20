Twitter wants to take on LinkedIn with job postings

Picture this: you’re looking for a new job. Where do you go? LinkedIn? Nah, it’s time to log on to Twitter.

What?! That’s crazy — no one goes to Twitter to look for a job. Well, Elon Musk is looking to change that. While LinkedIn has established itself as the place to show people your work history and for companies to post jobs and find candidates, Twitter appears to want a piece of that business now.

Nima Owji, an app researcher, found an unreleased feature for Twitter called Twitter Hiring. While you may think that’s for people who want a job at Twitter, it’s actually for people who want a job anywhere. According to the screenshot, the feature would allow verified organizations on the platform to integrate job postings from an Applicant Tracking System or XML feed into their Twitter profile.

In addition, accounts will be able to choose up to five job postings to highlight directly on their profile page. You can see more about the program below:

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀 "Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

Twitter is obviously testing this feature internally at the moment and has not released it publically, so it’s unclear if the company will actually go through with releasing the feature at this time. If they do, it’s also unclear when that feature might make its way for all verified organizations to use on their profiles on the social media app.

It’s interesting to see all of the directions that Twitter is going. By sharing revenue and adding more video features, the company seems to be going after YouTube and TikTok. A recent report of its new Articles feature gave the impression that it’s also going after news aggregators like Apple News and Google News. Now, they’re going after LinkedIn as well.

If Elon Musk wants Twitter to become X — the everything app — the moves that Twitter is making sure align with that.