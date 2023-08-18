This new mind-blowing battery tech could add up to 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes

Electric vehicles have gotten a lot of hype over the past several years, especially as more and more companies have started to offer electric options. There are a few downsides with most of your current electric vehicles, though – they just don’t have enough range, and their batteries take time to recharge. New ultrafast battery tech could soon change that, though.

The tech in question is called Shenxing, which means “god-like movement,” TechCrunch reports. The new battery tech is expected to enter mass production phases by the end of 2023. It will then start shipping out sometime in 2024. But what exactly makes this battery so promising?

Well, according to the manufacturer, CATL – who also happens to be Tesla’s biggest supplier – the battery is capable of charging up to 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes. That’s a huge upgrade from some of the current chargers we see that take upwards of an hour or more to recharge smaller amounts. If CATL is actually able to create ultrafast battery tech that can recharge in just 10 minutes, electric vehicles will become just as feasible as cars, even for long trips.

Image source: Tesla

Of course, there are other factors to consider here, too, like the type of chargers that will be required for these Shenxing batteries to recharge so fast. Currently, you can purchase supercharged chargers from Tesla and others that will increase the charging speed, but if both the battery and the charger don’t support the increased speed, you will have a bottleneck, which will slow everything down.

Electric vehicles are one of the biggest pushes towards helping curb some of the ongoing climate change issues happening in our world. If CATL is able to manufacture this battery tech, and create an ultrafast battery that recharges in just 10 minutes, then it could help us take the next step in making EVs more reliably green, as well.