TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet comes with AI and a stunning new inky screen

If there’s one Android tablet lineup I’d recommend above all, it’s TCL’s series of NXTPAPER devices, which feature the company’s proprietary E Ink-like screen tech. As expected, TCL dropped its newest set of NXTPAPER devices at CES 2025, including a NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet that features the company’s brand-new NXTPAPER 4.0 technology and a bunch of genAI features as well.

Before you ask, there’s no price or release date for the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet. The company will provide those details at a later date, probably long after CES is over.

According to TCL, NXTPAPER 4.0 features improved Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) and blue light purification technologies. These allow devices to mimic natural light more closely and reduce eye strain.

Nano-matrix lithography technology is another innovation available from the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet. This improves the screen’s clarity regardless of the content you’re consuming. A clearer display can be especially useful when dealing with small text in a document. NXTPAPER 4.0 also offers true color display accuracy and 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

TCL relies on AI to adjust the display screen based on specific scenarios to reduce eye-straining. That’s the Smart Eye Comfort Mode feature. A Personalized Eye Comfort Mode will let you adjust various parameters, including display color and brightness, to match your needs and preferences.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus display. Image source: TCL

These features will be available to NXTPAPER 11 Plus users later this year when the tablet hits stores. Like other NXTPAPER devices, the new tablet features a NXTPAPER Key. This hardware button lets you easily move between different display types, whether the full-color experience or the paper-like e-ink mode you’d activate for reading on the tablet.

Other specs include an 11.5-inch screen with 2.2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits of brightness. There’s also built-in stylus support. You’ll have to buy the T-Pen separately.

The NXTPAPER Key also supports customizable gestures, as you can set up single, double, and long presses. The button can be paired with AI tools if needed, which is something you might want to do. After all, TCL says the NXTPAPER 11 Plus is the company’s first AI-powered tablet.

The AI will support text generation, translation, and summarization (Text Assist); email drafting (Writing Assist); voice recording, transcribing, and summarization (Smart Voice Memo); translation (Smart Translation); AI Subtitles; and image search via Google’s Circle to Search.

In addition to the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, TCL unveiled the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G phone, which brings the NXTPAPER Key experience to TCL phones sold in North America. The 6.8-inch phone will feature a 120Hz display similar to the tablet’s.

Finally, TCL announced the K32 entry-level phone, the Projector A1 and Playcube projectors, and the Linkport IK511 5G RedCap USB Dongle and Linkhub HH516 5G AI CPE broadband devices. Prices and release dates for these mobile devices aren’t available at the time of this writing.