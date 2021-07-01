Click to Skip Ad
Take a look inside billionaire Elon Musk’s new home, which is a $50,000 box

July 1st, 2021 at 5:15 PM
By
Elon Musk House

With Tesla shares skyrocketing by more than 500% over the last year alone, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen his fortune soar. According to recent estimates, the mercurial tech visionary, and crypto enthusiast, is now worth nearly $170 billion. In light of that, you might be surprised to learn that Elon Musk’s house in Starbase, Texas isn’t a sprawling mansion. Rather, Musk’s house is a mass-produced 20-foot by 20-foot box. That’s right, Musk is now living in what is essentially a 400 square foot studio.

Musk’s, house, so to speak, was designed by Boxabl, a construction startup that specializes in easy to construct housing modules. The houses Boxabl sells can cost as much as $50,000. That cost doesn’t include costs related to landscaping, permits, and utility hookups like electricity and water. Still, it’s not as if Musk doesn’t have the money to spare to fill in the details.

Tesla’s CEO lives a modest lifestyle these days

Earlier this month, word emerged that Elon Musk’s house isn’t a posh mansion you’d expect from a multi-billionaire. Sure, Musk enjoys splurging on items like fancy cars, but he no longer has sprawling mansions and various properties. Rather, Musk today has one house in the Bay Area for special events and a $50,000 home in Texas.

Musk himself admitted as much this month. Musk a few weeks ago said his “primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX.” Musk said his relatively small home is “kinda awesome” and that the only “big house” he still owns is for events.

What does Elon Musk’s house look like

By design, Boxabl homes aren’t exactly extravagant. They can be a bit bare-bones but owners can customize them to their liking. Recently, the Houston Chronicle shed some light on what Musk’s specific Boxabl unit likely looks like.

Boxabl posted a video in November from inside the Casita, announcing the company had just built it for a “high-profile” and “top secret” customer in Boca Chica. But while the company didn’t name names, Boca Chica isn’t exactly teeming with celebrities, especially ones who would have a poster of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the door.

Make sure to watch the video of Musk’s house below. Remember, Boxabl built a custom home for a “top secret” customer in Boca Chica. To that end, Musk admitted that’s where his home now is. Put simply, it’s not hard to put two and two together.

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

