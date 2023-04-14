Spotify is shutting down music guessing game Heardle a year after acquiring it

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Have you heard of Wordle? Almost certainly. How about Heardle? Maybe less likely. If you haven’t, don’t worry about it — Spotify is shutting it down.

Heardle is a music-guessing game that took a lot of inspiration from Wordle, the word-guessing game that took the internet by storm and was eventually acquired by The New York Times. Heardle was acquired by Spotify last year, but according to a message on the website, the game is shutting down in a few weeks.

The message currently showing on the Heardle website says that the game will officially go offline on May 5th but that users will be able to save their stats up through May 4th:

Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th, Heardle will no longer be available. If you have stats that you would like to save, make sure you go to your stats and take a screenshot by May 4th. It won’t be possible to access them after May 4th.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Spotify spokesperson confirmed that the company was shutting down the service, saying that it is focusing its efforts “on other features for music discovery.”

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.”

What features could Spotify be talking about? Well, the company is likely referring to all of the redesigns to the app that it announced earlier this year. The company will soon be launching a major redesign to its smartphone app, adopting a more TikTok-like experience that puts music videos and podcast video recordings under the spotlight.

The company is also looking to make it easier for radio shows to convert their broadcast into podcast episodes with its new publishing tools.