Snap wants to put its AR technology into more apps and websites

You could soon find Snap’s AR technology helping you pick up your next pair of Nike’s.

In a press release, Snap, the parent company of the popular social media app Snapchat, announced the launch of its new AR Enterprise Services. The new business suite is built to offer businesses access to Snap’s growing list of augmented reality technology in order to deploy it in their own apps and websites.

The company says that the first offering for businesses looking to use its technology is Shopping Suite, which will give businesses access to its 3D Viewer, AR Try-On, and Fit Finder tools. Snap says that it is designed for businesses that sell clothing, accessories, etc. The company says that its enterprise offering includes all of the below:

Dedicated services and support : Businesses can leverage dedicated services for AR asset creation and robust technical implementation support. The Shopping Suite’s AR asset creation services help businesses create digital versions of their apparel, footwear, and eyewear products using proprietary photogrammetry hardware and machine learning creation pipelines to deliver high fidelity assets optimized for end user performance.

: Businesses can leverage dedicated services for AR asset creation and robust technical implementation support. The Shopping Suite’s AR asset creation services help businesses create digital versions of their apparel, footwear, and eyewear products using proprietary photogrammetry hardware and machine learning creation pipelines to deliver high fidelity assets optimized for end user performance. Enterprise tools to manage assets and integrations: Businesses can manage and optimize their AR assets and integrations, measure performance analytics, and receive dedicated Shopping Suite support.

Businesses can manage and optimize their AR assets and integrations, measure performance analytics, and receive dedicated Shopping Suite support. Experience delivery: Businesses can integrate our AR Try-On, Fit Finder, and interactive 3D Viewer technology into their own apps and websites, offering shoppers the ability to receive accurate fit and sizing recommendations, try-on or view products in augmented reality, and interact with products in 3D.

The company says that over 300 businesses, including Goodr, Princess Polly, and Gobi Chasmere are already using at least one of the tools being offered in the enterprise suite. AR Enterprise Services (ARES) is available today for businesses looking to bring augmented reality features to their shopping experience.

Snap’s announcement comes in the same week that Unreal Engine announced an insane feature that will enable iPhone users to animate its hyperrealistic metahumans.