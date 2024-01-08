Shokz is one of the most interesting brands in audio. While almost every big audio brand out there is going the way of earbuds, Shokz is running in the opposite direction, creating some of the best open-ear headphones on the market.

The company is continuing that mission today with the announcement of the OpenSwim Pro waterproof open-ear headphones. Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz, said in a statement that the new headphones address one of its customers’ most requested features: Streaming music over Bluetooth.

Swimmers love OpenSwim but our most requested feature was the ability to utilize Bluetooth out of the water so they could stream their favorite audio when not in the pool. We couldn’t be prouder to bring Shokz’s recognizable open-ear sound to our most versatile headphone yet, OpenSwim Pro. With both Bluetooth and MP3 capabilities, OpenSwim Pro unlocks an athlete’s full potential and is built to be comfortable, safe and secure in any situation.

The OpenSwim Pro is the company’s new flagship bone-conduction headphones that, with both MP3 and Bluetooth support, are able to be used swimming as well as when you hop out of the pool for a run and want to stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks from your smartphone or smartwatch. Users can switch between MP3 and Bluetooth from the Shokz smartphone app.

The headphones use the company’s PremiumPitch 2.0+ audio technology and offer three EQ modes: swimming mode, vocal booster mode, and standard mode. They also feature two microphones that provide noise and echo cancellation for phone calls. The headphones pack 9 hours of battery life and multi-point pairing for up to two devices.

While the headphones are waterproof, they do have their limits. The IP68 rating means you can use the headphones for up to two hours submerged in two meters of water. So, while you can certainly use them in the pool, don’t try using them on your next freediving adventure.

Below is the full feature list of the OpenSwim Pro:

IP68 waterproof rating provides swimmers with up to two hours of use under two meters of water.

Bluetooth & MP3 capability allows fitness enthusiasts to use OpenSwim Pro anytime, anywhere.

Shokz’s signature open-ear design enhances situational awareness and connection in all environments.

An ergonomic build ensures all-day comfort and a secure fit that remains in place during strenuous exercise.

Equipped with PremiumPitchTM 2.0+, that allows for clear sound, powerful volume, and a rich bass.

A 9-hour battery life and quick charge feature ensure users never have to endure a workout without their music

The playlist opportunities are endless thanks to 32GB of MP3 memory, allowing users to store up to 8,000 songs.

It comes with two mics that allow the use of noise and echo cancellation providing clear calls.

Listeners can get a more personalized listening experience by using the Shokz App to select their favorite EQ settings, including standard mode, vocalize booster mode, and swimming mode.

Shokz hasn’t announced a release date or pricing just yet but will be showing off the new headphones at its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. The company simply says that the headphones will be released “later this year.”

I personally ditched my AirPods Pro from Apple for Shokz’s OpenFit open-ear true wireless headphones after experiencing discomfort — or ear fatigue — with Apple’s earbuds for years. I was looking for something different and stumbled on a Shokz display at one of those convenience stores in the airport. I was curious, so I picked them up when I got home, and I have been loving the open-ear design. The comfort is top-notch, and the audio performance is much better than I would have expected.

It’s good to see Shokz expanding the lineup with a new model that can be used across activities such as running, hiking, biking, walking, and swimming — all in one. My only beef with the OpenSwim and OpenRun is the proprietary magnetic charger. Just make it USB-C already!