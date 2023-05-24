Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leaks, but I’m still good with my Apple Watch Ultra

It’s render season, people!

As reported by MySmartPrice, renowned leaker OnLeaks has released a number of new renders showing off what the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will look like. According to the report and the renders, the new Classic will “feature a rotating bezel around the circular display.” It also says that the “Pro” name is going away in favor of the new “Classic” name.

Samsung ditched the physical rotating bezel in favour of a gesture-based virtual rotating bezel feature in the Watch 5 series. The company also dropped the Classic moniker and launched the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. It looks like the South Korean giant will bring back the physical rotating bezel. OnLeaks tells us that the Watch 6 Classic is the successor of the current Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The report also speculates that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will feature multiple strap options, a likely feature that is popular with most smartwatches these days.

We can see that the design of the Watch 6 Classic is quite similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The circular display is surrounded by slightly thick bezels. While the left edge of the watch is flush, the right has the Home and Back buttons. The images also show a magnetic loop strap attached to the Watch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is expected to debut at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event this summer. It’s still unclear when the event will kick off, but the last event in 2022 happened at the beginning of August, so it’s likely that this year will be close to the same.

I’m personally still good with my Apple Watch Ultra, but that’s also because the Classic is definitely not being sold as an adventure device. It looks like a pretty sick watch, though, so I’m sure people in the Samsung ecosystem will be really happy with the level of style the company could bring to it.