Ready to stop mooching and open your own Netflix account? How to transfer multiple profiles

There are plenty of reasons to transfer your profile from one Netflix account to a different subscription. Maybe you’re moving away from home and want to create a different Netflix handle than your parents. Maybe it’s marriage, divorce, or any other type of relationship that involves leaving one place or joining another. And maybe it’s just Netflix’s more aggressive password-sharing crackdown that’s finally convinced you to stop freeloading. Of course, you could always ditch Netflix altogether and use free streaming apps instead. But if you want to stay with Netflix, we’ll make it easy for you to move your profiles.

As long as you share your Netflix account with someone else, there are only two ways to continue accessing that account. One is to live with that person at the same address. Or, you have to pay to have an extra member on the main person’s account.

Netflix started enforcing the password-sharing ban in the summer of 2023. At the time, the company also created a tool that lets you export your profile to a new account. The problem was that you needed to export one profile at a time, and some users found it challenging to export multiple profiles to a different account. Now, however, it’s easier than ever to make the move.

The first thing I found online to help me transfer multiple profiles to a different subscription was a Reddit thread from about two years ago. One user was explaining the magic trick you need to perform to transfer more than one profile from one Netflix subscription to the next. I didn’t like what I saw.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Luckily, Netflix has updated its help pages to offer helpful information on transferring a profile. The help page doesn’t mention multiple profiles, but the steps Netflix described gave me hope it could be done much easier than what I read on Reddit.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in “Heartstopper.” Image source: Samuel Dore/Netflix

First of all, there are a few restrictions. You can’t export Kids’ profiles from one account to another. The same goes for PIN-protected profiles, though you can always disable your PIN.

Also, you need to ensure that your account allows profile transfers. You should look for a Do you want to allow profile transfers? page in your Netflix account settings to ensure that profile transfers are available for your account. Once you enable it, you’ll get an email to confirm the feature has been turned on.

Transfer a Netflix profile when opening a new account

If you want to transfer just one profile to a new Netlix account, you can choose the option to start a new account with a profile transfer. Here’s what you need to do, as described by Netflix:

Using a web browser, sign into the account that has the profile you want to transfer to start a new account with. Visit the Account page. Select Profiles, then choose a profile. Choose Profile Transfer. Choose Start Profile Transfer. Choose A New Account. Enter the email address and password you would like to use for the new account. Follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the account.

Transfer multiple Netflix profiles

Since I had multiple profiles to transfer when I opened a new account recently, I didn’t go the route above. Instead, I chose to transfer the profiles one by one to a new account after that account had been created. But this process will work with any account, whether an old Netflix subscription or a fresh one.

The transfer process is similar. Again, here are Netflix’s step-by-step instructions:

Using a web browser, sign into the account that has the profile you want to transfer. Visit the Account page. Select Profiles, then choose a profile. Choose Profile Transfer. Choose Start Profile Transfer. Choose An Existing Account. Enter the email and password for the existing account you’d like to transfer this profile to. Confirm by choosing Transfer Profile.

The two methods above are almost identical. Each profile only takes a few minutes to appear in the new Netflix account.

It could (and should) be easier

The problem with this process is that you can’t select multiple profiles at the same time. Instead, you have to go through the same routine for each profile, which means repeatedly signing in and out of the old and new accounts. It’s annoying, but it works.

You should also know that the profiles you’ve just transferred will remain active in the old Netflix account, though they won’t continue to be updated. Say you have a profile for your grandkids that’s different from the default Kids account. It’ll be usable on both accounts, but they won’t sync things like watch history, saved movies, or saved shows.

You can transfer profiles between accounts at any time. Just make sure you delete your old profiles after you transfer them unless you don’t care about keeping your watch history and saved content in sync.