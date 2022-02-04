Read all the reasons why iPhone users chose iOS over Android

A recent and fascinating thread on the iOS subreddit explores the myriad of reasons why seasoned Android users decided to make the switch over to the iPhone. While the debate surrounding iOS vs Android isn’t anywhere as heated as it was a few years ago, the reality is that many people still tend to fall firmly in one camp or the other.

Because the iPhone today isn’t that far ahead of the curve relative to top-of-the-line devices from Google and Samsung, the Android to iPhone switch isn’t as big of a deal today as it was even five years ago. Still, it’s always fascinating to take a look at the specific reasons behind Android users deciding to jump ship.

Airdrop is incredible

Airdrop is an iOS feature that a few Redditors brought up. AirDrop has been around for years, but it still astounds me how many iOS users aren’t aware of it. But for users who are aware of it, it’s a legitimate game-changer. Put simply, AirPlay allows users to wirelessly send all sorts of files to nearby iOS and macOS devices at incredibly fast transfer speeds. It sounds simple, and it is, but once you start using AirDrop it’s hard to imagine a digital life without it.

Is there an Android equivalent to AirDrop? There is, but Apple’s implementation is so seamless and easy to use.

One area where Apple trounces the competition in the iOS vs Android debate involves support for older devices. iOS 14, for example, will still run on the iPhone 6S. And for reference, the iPhone 6S was released back in 2015. In short, being part of the iPhone ecosystem is a great way to enjoy newer iOS features without being forced to upgrade sooner than you’d like.

Apple’s stance on privacy

Another oft-stated reason folks opted for iOS over Android involves Apple’s stance on privacy. Apple, in stark contrast to other tech companies, values user privacy and actually means it. And this, per many of the responses on Reddit, is a big deal to a lot of users.

It may sound trite, but Apple truly does place user privacy at the forefront of its products and services. As the company notes on its website:

Privacy is a fundamental human right. At Apple, it’s also one of our core values. Your devices are important to so many parts of your life. What you share from those experiences, and who you share it with, should be up to you. We design Apple products to protect your privacy and give you control over your information. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.

The lack of customization

This nugget in the iOS vs Android conversation was actually kind of surprising. A few users chimed in and said that they like that iOS is a bit less customizable than Android.

“I thought I liked the customization of Android, but just hadn’t found the right device to really let the freedom express itself,” one user wrote. “Turns out I’m insatiable and if I CAN customize it, I will until I’m sick of it and look for more to do. That whole process is exhausting. If I can’t do anything, turns out I care a lot less and I’m happier without it.”

“I was sick of messing with and customizing my Android home screens ‘because I can'”, another user wrote. “Since iOS doesn’t allow such customization I have no urge to mess around with my phone all the time.”

AirPod Pros

A few users, interestingly enough, mentioned that Apple hardware in the form of AirPods convinced them to make the switch. More specifically, AirPod Pros were cited a few times. Apple’s AirPod Pros are a perfect representation of how the user experience benefits when there is seamless integration between hardware and software.

Other pro-Apple arguments in the iOS vs Android debate

Some of the other reasons mentioned in the comments aren’t terribly surprising. Some users, for example, mention that iOS apps are typically a bit more polished than their Android counterparts. Other users, meanwhile, said that it was frustrating to see Android updates roll out to some devices sooner than others. And naturally, some users referenced iMessage and, more broadly, a more stable operating system.

Incidentally, there was a somewhat similar thread on Reddit a few weeks ago where users listed out some of their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re keen on getting the most out of your iPhone.