Public beta of HomePod Software Version 17 is now available

HomePod Software version 17 is the upcoming operating system for HomePod. While Apple previewed and released the first beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 to developers a month ago, the company didn’t say a thing about HomePod’s update. Now the public beta is available alongside the other open betas.

While HomePod Software version beta builds are usually distributed by Apple, with iOS 16, the company started letting anyone enrolled with the Apple Beta Software Program try the new operating system on the HomePod mini. That said, this is how you register for version 17 of this update.

The public beta is available for HomePod 2 and mini models. Here’s how you can download it after agreeing with the Beta Software Program and installing iOS 17 beta:

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the “…” button in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Home Settings. Choose the Software Update option. Go to the HomePod Beta Updates menu. Switch on the toggles for the HomePods you want to install the beta software on.

Currently, the main change coming to HomePod Software version 17 is the Enhance Dialogue feature, which Apple says analyzes audio being played and separates the actors’ speech from effects or background music.

To make the most out of this operating system, it’s recommended that you download tvOS 17 beta. Unlike the other operating systems, you just need to install the beta version right from your Apple TV settings. You can learn more about the new features below.