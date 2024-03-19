Google is about to release the Pixel 8a – here’s how we know

Almost all Pixel leaks out there come true. Google can’t keep any secrets about its devices or doesn’t want them to stay secret. I say almost, as last year we had one strange Pixel rumor that felt wrong and right at the same time. Google would not launch a Pixel 8a this year. We now not that’s not going to be the case.

The Pixel 8a leaked thoroughly this year, and Google will probably unveil the new mid-range device at Google I/O in May. However, if you still need more proof, you should look at the new phone listings that Google filed with the FCC. They cover various devices, including a phone that seems to be the Pixel 8a.

Discovered by 9to5Google, the FCC listings mention four model numbers: G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. Each of these devices is listed as a phone, and they’re described as “variants” of the same device.

This should be enough evidence that Google is getting ready to unveil at least one new smartphone this spring. The Pixel 8a might not be the only device coming out of I/O 2024, as Google might also announce the Pixel Fold 2 at the event.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But it gets even better than that. Back in January, a Pixel 8a leak from Vietnam showed photos of the purported retail box of the Pixel 8a. Again, that’s par for the course for Pixel phones. This happened with previous models. Some Pixel handsets went on sale in certain regions before Google actually launched them in previous years.

The images included one of the four model numbers found in Google’s FCC listings this week, G6GPR. You can inspect the images above yourself to see it.

Therefore, at least one of the four phones that Google filed paperwork for is a Pixel 8a device.

Google set this year’s I/O event for May 14th. I’ve already speculated that’s when the Pixel 8a and Pixel Fold 2 announcements would drop. The FCC finding only reinforces my thinking, at least for Google’s next budget phone.

On that note, there is one Pixel 8a rumor you won’t necessarily appreciate. Word on the street is that the Pixel 8a might be more expensive than its predecessor. In turn, the Pixel 7a cost more than the Pixel 6a.

But the price hike might make sense in a world where generative AI features and on-device AI processing are the new norm, since Google is pushing its own rather large AI agenda. That’s assuming the Pixel 8a offers an even higher-end package than its predecessor, of course.

That’s actually the reason why last year’s Pixel 8a cancelation rumor made some sense. If the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 turn out to be fairly similar, both when it comes to specs and prices, one might question the need to have Pixel A phones around. Thankfully, we’ll learn everything about the new Pixel 8a shortly, as I/O 2024 is going to be here soon.