Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini is the best AI phone, and it just got even better

Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone and the Pixel 7a were the company’s most talked-about smartphones until late last year. That’s when Google unveiled the exciting new Gemini AI chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. Google also revealed a huge Gemini AI upgrade for the Pixel 8 Pro, making it a true AI-first smartphone. It has some serious competition right now from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup, but Google just gave people another reason to opt for the Pixel over Samsung’s first smartphone with Galaxy AI.

The Pixel 8 Pro normally starts at $999, which is already less than rival flagship phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, however, you can get the Google Pixel 8 Pro on sale for only $749, which is a new all-time low price. This handset was already arguably the best AI phone, but now it’s not even close.

The last time Google’s Pixel 8 Pro was on sale, the price dropped to as little as $849. At the time, we were very impressed, and we urged our readers to take advantage. Now, at just $749, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal if you’re currently in the market for a new flagship phone.

All you need to do is read our Pixel 8 Pro review, and you’ll see why this phone is such an incredible value.

Starting with the large 6.7-inch 120Hz display, the Pixel 8 Pro costs so much less than rival flagship phones with similar display sizes. That includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which costs a minimum of $1,300.

Google Pixel 8 Pro also has what is arguably the best camera among those three flagship smartphones. You get a 48 MP telephoto camera, a 50 MP wide-angle camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 48 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Plus, you get all of the amazing software features that Google offers, including Night Sight and Magic Eraser. Best of all, you get Google Gemini AI features that no other phone offers.

Here are just a few of the awesome Pixel 8 Pro AI features that are powered by Gemini Nano:

Summarize in Recorder (get text summaries of audio you record)

Smart reply in Gboard

Circle to Search (I’m obsessed with this one — circle anything on your screen and search it instantly)

AI-powered photo enhancement

Magic Editor (easily remove unwanted objects from your photos)

Audio Magic Eraser (easily remove unwanted sounds in videos)

AI-powered spam call blocking

Automatic blur correction in photos

AI-powered article summarizer

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Apple and Samsung have done their best to copy some of those Google Gemini features, but Pixel phones still outshine rivals.

Available on Amazon

I could go on and on, but you can find all those details and more in the extensive Pixel 8 Pro review that I mentioned earlier. The bottom line is that the Pixel 8 Pro is the best smartphone on the planet in this price range while it’s on sale for $749.

It’s also factory unlocked so you can use it with any carrier, and you don’t have to sign a 36-month contract.

There are also other Pixel phone deals for people who want to spend less money and are willing to forgo some flagship features. The previous-generation Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $499.99, or you can get the newer Pixel 8 starting at the same $499 instead of $899.