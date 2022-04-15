Pixel 7 Pro camera specs might match Pixel 6 Pro, leaker says

Google plans to release several Pixel devices this year, according to the rumor mill. And it so happens that Pixel rumors almost always come true. First, Google will release the affordable Pixel 6a, which should have Pixel 6-grade specs. The Pixel Notepad foldable should launch closer to the end of the year. In between, we have the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which are the flagship phones most people will want to buy. And now a brand new rumor concerning the camera specs for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has surfaced.

The revolutionary Pixel 6

Before we get to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera leak, it’s important to understand that the 2022 Pixel refresh can’t be as massive as last year’s.

Google made a big splash last fall with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. The handsets are not perfect, as Google has had to fix various issues in the past few months. And they weren’t massive secrets either, as they leaked several weeks before the release. But the Pixel 6 launch was something else nonetheless.

The 2021 Google flagships marked a few firsts along the way. First of all, the Pixel 6 is a flagship series, with Google abandoning the flawed Pixel 5 strategy. More importantly, the Pixel 6 phones run on Google’s first custom processor, the Tensor.

Also, they come with a significant redesign that makes them stand out from the crowd. That rear horizontal camera bump is unlike anything in the industry. And it gives the Pixel an identity.

Finally, the Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s first phone to introduce a third camera lens. And Google upgraded the camera specs on both 2021 devices. With that in mind, it seems logical that the 2022 Pixel 7 models would offer buyers a milder refresh compared to last year’s big redesign.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera specs

We already have plenty of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro schematics leaks that indicate Google will keep in place the overall design. The 2022 phones might not be perfectly identical to their predecessors when it comes to sizing, but they’ll feature the same hole-punch displays and large camera bumps on the back.

This brings us to a new leak that concerns the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera experience.

An insider claims that the new handsets will not deliver big changes compared to last year’s models. We’re looking at similar optics to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with the Pixel 7 camera “magic” coming from software.

We will most likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7/ 7 Pro that Pixel 6/ 6 Pro had.



Pixel fans must be familiar with that strategy. It’s what Google did with previous Pixels. And it explains why Google phones got a third lens just last year. Apple, by the way, also has a similar camera upgrade strategy in place. The company delivers upgrades every year to the camera without significantly altering the specs. The software handles the magic. And Google has been following Apple’s overall iPhone strategy closely since the first Pixel generation.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature 50-megapixel wide cameras with optical image stabilization and 1.2μm pixels, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras with 114-degree field of view. The Pixel 6 Pro also gets a 48-telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. Seeing similar camera specs for that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sounds reasonable.

While Pixel rumors are often accurate, nothing is official at this point. Google will likely unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at some point in October.

